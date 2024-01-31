GCC Stocks Await Fed Meeting

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) investors to favor safer assets while caution could remain ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting later today.

The Abu Dhabi stock market remained on a relatively stable course for the second day in a row after recording several price corrections. However, the market could remain exposed to the developments in oil markets.

The Qatari stock market saw limited movements, stabilizing after its downtrend since the beginning of the year. The market could remain exposed to the volatility in energy markets and natural gas markets in particular.

The Saudi stock market continued to record some price corrections but could stabilize after its strong decline yesterday. The market reacted to the release of Al Rajhi’s earnings which saw a slight decline in net profits. Traders’ attention could also remain focused on geopolitical developments and oil demand expectations.





