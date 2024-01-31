MUSIC REPORTS ACQUIRES BLOKUR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, Feb, 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Reports, Inc. , the world's leading independent music rights administration platform, has acquired music licensing and data platform Blokur . Music Reports' acquisition of Blokur leverages the strengths of each to provide a richer set of services to a wider spectrum of clients.

Music Reports provides comprehensive services for all musical composition rights types, including mechanical, public performance, and synchronization rights, in over 200 territories around the globe. Particularly strong in music publishing rights administration,

Music Reports has long been distinguished by its best-in-class Songdex® music rights registry and innovative solutions to rights challenges across streaming audio and video on demand, television, satellite and radio broadcasting, commercial music, user generated content, fitness, music instruction, and more. Music Reports manages royalties for billions

of transactions per month.

Blokur has brought to market a suite of services and music metadata matching technology that is highly complementary to Music Reports' services and technology, via a team of accomplished technologists and rights experts.

"To meet the needs of Music Reports' rapidly growing list of top-tier customers, we are continually improving and scaling our global solutions for music rights," commented Jeremy Verba, CEO of Music Reports.

Michael Shanley, VP & GM of Audio Services at Music Reports also noted "Blokur will help Music Reports accelerate our matching, registrations, and reporting to enhance

our industry-leading platform and surpass

our customers' expectations.

By integrating Blokur's technology, Music Reports will also introduce powerful new tools for the rightsholder community."

"We are so proud of what we've accomplished in the last eight years at Blokur and look forward to augmenting Music Reports' royalty payout processes and content identification systems. Joining forces with the team at Music Reports allows us to scale our technology platform and deliver for the next generation of companies seeking to include music in their offerings." said Phil Barry, CEO of Blokur.

About Music Reports

Music Reports is the world's leading provider of objective music rights data and administration services. Music Reports leverages its proprietary and continuously updated music and cue sheet databases, Songdex® and CuetrakTM, to deliver a comprehensive, technology-enabled platform for music rights analytics, licensing, royalty accounting, and payments. Music Reports was founded in 1995 and is based in Woodland Hills, CA.

About Blokur

Founded in 2015, Blokur is a music data and licensing platform that connects the world's music to the next generation of online experiences. The company works with music rights owners big and small, and online platforms ranging from the future stars of social media to household names from gaming and fitness. Blokur's platform is built on unique data matching and rights identification technology that gets rights holders paid accurately and makes it easier for digital platforms to unlock the power of music. Blokur is based in London.

