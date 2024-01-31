Philip Wright, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Philip, a distinguished Associate Broker, is the Team Lead of The Wright Bunch Brokered by Merit House Realty in Decatur, Alabama. He leverages their collective skills to provide exceptional service to clients and help everyone achieve their dream of homeownership.

Raised in North Alabama, Philip understands and appreciates the many unique benefits of life in the Tennessee Valley with its unmatched beauty, culture, and amazing restaurants. His enthusiastic, can-do attitude and caring nature are ideal for identifying each client's desires and skillfully guiding them to fulfill their real estate goals.

Having achieved remarkable success, Philip distinguishes himself as a multi-million dollar producer. He has also garnered recognition with the 2021 Rising Star Award, the 2022 Mikey Phillips Award, and the 2022 Spirit Award.

Alongside his flourishing real estate career, Philip is the proud owner of Bama Building Maintenance Company, a family business. Moreover, he actively engages in various community initiatives, serving as the Treasurer of the REALTORS Association.

Sharing his knowledge and insights, Philip contributes to the yearly coaching seminar for realtors and is known for his expertise in teaching real estate classes and monthly market recaps on local TV stations.

Having dedicated his life to making a positive impact on others, he is a Youth Pastor of his church and collaborates with charitable organizations. Philip goes above and beyond to give back to the community, dressing up as The Grinch, Buddy the Elf Toy Drive, which benefits special needs children, and host an annual FREE Pictures with Santa and Mrs Claus.

In his spare time, Philip enjoys traveling, working out, gardening, and being on the water during Alabama's perfect summers.

A devoted husband, he and his supporting spouse, Vickie, create a strong and loving partnership. Together, they navigate life's challenges and share in the joys and triumphs of their shared journey.

As foster parents, Philip and Vickie have made a substantial impact by providing a loving and nurturing environment for seven children and successfully placing them in their forever homes. Their compassion extends to adoption, as they have welcomed two children into their family, offering them stability and support.