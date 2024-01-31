Jason Pillar, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 31, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Jason, a professional realtor, holds the esteemed title of Certified Residential Specialist at Home Link Realty, LLC in Greenville, South Carolina.

After a decade-long career in the trucking industry, Jason transitioned into the real estate industry in 2021. Driven by frustration with constant absence from home and financial instability, he embarked on a journey to create a better life for himself and his loved ones.

From a young age, Jason was instilled with the belief that hard work is the key to achieving one's goals, and he wholeheartedly embraced this philosophy. As he progressed in his profession, he discovered his true calling in assisting homeowners in selling their properties.

In March 2023, Jason achieved the esteemed designation of Certified Residential Specialist, having undergone rigorous training from the Residential Real Estate Council. He is also an esteemed member of the National Association of REALTORS® and the Greater Greenville Association of REALTORS®, solidifying his commitment to excellence in the field.

Jason has become a certified luxury home specialist by the RRC in January 2024 due to his recognition of a significant gap in the industry regarding the required skills for pricing and marketing these exclusive properties. He prides himself on bringing these essential abilities, as well as a strong sense of integrity and meticulous attention to detail, to all his clients, irrespective of their price range.

Featured in Real Producers magazine, Jason is the author of four real estate books tailored for buyers, sellers, and negotiators. He attributes his success to a strong work ethic, robust customer relations, the provision of personalized service, and a unique approach that sets him apart from the norm.

In his personal life, Jason lives in Boiling Springs with his wife, Ilise, two sons, Robert and Brayden, and 4 little dogs, Beans, Pebbles, Linus and Lucy. In his free time, he enjoys watching Formula 1 racing, playing guitar, and he has an affinity for European sports cars.