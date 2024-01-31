Google Has Awarded A Google Ad Grant Of Up To $10,000 Per Month To Atheists Helping The Homeless DC

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Atheists Helping the Homeless has received a Google Ad grant. The purpose of the grant is to raise awareness, attract donors, and recruit new volunteers for nonprofits using Google search ads. Each qualifying nonprofit has access to up to $10,000 per month in search ads shown on Google. Such ads help a nonprofit group to reach more people. This is a marketing tool that almost all nonprofits can take advantage of. Through this program, you can put your nonprofit name and mission in front of many new eyes.

The Google Ad program is one of several offerings at Google for Nonprofits including Google Workspace for Nonprofits.

Atheists Helping the Homeless DC (AHHDC) is a nonprofit group that operates in the greater Washington DC area. As a nonprofit charity, it depends entirely upon grants, donations, and volunteer help.

The mission of the AHHDC is to help people experiencing homelessness in Washington DC and nearby areas by providing hygiene items and gently used clothing.

AHHDC methods are straightforward. They collect simple items that people experiencing homelessness might need, carryable materials. They collect small items for people who walk everywhere they go: nail clippers, toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, small flashlights, soap, and socks, etc.

The charity depends on volunteers who help in many ways. The volunteers are Humanists with many different beliefs. Some are Hindu, and some are adherents of other religious beliefs. Some are atheist or agnostic. They are all united by the desire to help people experiencing homelessness.

