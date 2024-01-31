Alpha Phi Alpha And KID Museum Launch Partnership During Black History Month To Provide STEM Summer Camp Scholarships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

General Charles McGee STEM Youth Scholarship

Brigadier General McGee

Alpha Phi Alpha and KID Museum Are Partnering to Provide STEM Summer Camp Scholarships for Students in Grades 4-8

- Steve Ruffin, McGee STEM Scholarship ChairSILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Montgomery County chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha and KID Museum are partnering during Black History Month to send area kids to summer camps focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). More than 50 scholarships are now available for qualifying students in Grades 4-8 to participate in KID Museum's week-long programs this summer in Bethesda from June 24 – August 23, 2024.The camp partnership is an initiative within Alpha Phi Alpha's STEM 501C3, which is named for the legendary World War II fighter pilot and Tuskegee Airman, Brigadier General Charles McGee . The Charles McGee STEM scholarship aim is to increase the STEM pipeline for African American youth. As a result of the partnership, over 50 scholarships to KID Museum's summer camps will be awarded with priority going to families with financial need. Applicants must complete a short online application found at .Upon approval, families will be able to register for one of KID Museum's week-long summer camps for only a $10 registration fee – a significant discount off the usual $500 cost. This summer, camps at KID Museum's Bethesda makerspaces will explore STEM's applications in fields such as movie-making, construction, transportation, game design, art, and space exploration. Alpha Phi Alpha will provide each participant that completes a STEM summer camp with a Brigadier General Charles McGee, Tuskegee Airman, lapel pin and STEM certificate.Families interested in receiving a scholarship to KID Museum's summer camps should visit and complete an application. Registration opens February 1 on a first-come, first-serve basis until filled.ABOUT THE PARTNERSKID Museum is the DMV region's pioneering experiential museum and educational makerspace. The organization fosters the“Mind of a Maker” and empowers the next generation of changemakers with the skills to invent the future. Through hands-on programs, KID Museum challenges young people to be active makers, building agency, confidence, and creative problem-solving skills. KID Museum designs and delivers programs across the full continuum of learning for K-8 students in partnership with educators and schools. KID Museum's weekend onsite programs, community events, and live, virtual sessions encourage families to learn and explore together. The organization is part of a growing movement to remake education for every young person, putting them in the driver's seat of their learning and trusting them to be agents of change. For more information, please visit .Alpha Phi Alpha has been promoting scholarship and academic excellence since the fraternity's founding in 1906 and launched the first of its national programs,“Go-to-High-School, Go-to-College,” in 1919. A demonstrated community service leader for more than 50 years, the Montgomery County (Iota Upsilon Lambda) chapter has sponsored a Black Youth Achievement Awards program involving all 26 Montgomery County public high schools since 1978, recognizing nearly 3,000 students annually. The chapter established the Brigadier General Charles E. McGee STEM Youth Scholarship program in 2021, aimed at increasing the STEM pipeline for African American youth while continuing the legacy of the legendary fighter pilot, Tuskegee Airman and Alpha brother. Among the Montgomery County chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha's members are engineers, physicians, pharmacists, dentists, scientists, technology professionals, and educators who are STEM role models.

Steve Ruffin

Alpha Phi Alpha General Charles McGee STEM Youth Scholarship

