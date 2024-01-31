Experience The Inner Workings Of Walnut Valley Water District On An Upcoming Facility Tour

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lily Lopez, Director of External Affairs & Sustainability of WVWDWALNUT, CALIFORNIA, US, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Walnut Valley Water District (WVWD) is pleased to announce a series of exclusive facility tours designed to offer customers an inside look into the intricate operations of the water district. These tours will be held on February 17, February 21, and February 24, 2024, offering three opportunities for participants to gain invaluable insights into the crucial role WVWD plays in ensuring a continuous water supply to the community.Participants will have the chance to explore the behind-the-scenes operations of WVWD, delving into the complex network of pumps, pipes, and treatment plants that work tirelessly to deliver safe and reliable water to homes and businesses throughout the district. This firsthand experience will provide attendees with a deeper understanding of the vital infrastructure that supports their daily lives.“As stewards of our community's water resources, we are excited to invite our customers to join us for these special facility tours,” said Lily Lopez, Director of External Affairs & Sustainability of WVWD.“This is a unique opportunity for individuals to connect with the dedicated professionals who work diligently to ensure the availability of high-quality water for drinking, cooking, cleaning, and more.”During the tours, participants will have the opportunity to interact with WVWD water professionals, learning about the latest technologies and innovations in water management and conservation. Additionally, attendees will receive valuable tips and insights on how they can enhance water efficiency in their homes and businesses, contributing to sustainability efforts and the preservation of our precious water resources.These facility tours are open exclusively to Walnut Valley Water District customers. To reserve your spot, interested individuals can sign up on our website at walnutvalleywater. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.Join us on February 17 at 10 a.m., February 21 at 2 p.m., or February 24, 2024, at 10 a.m. for an unforgettable journey into the heart of Walnut Valley Water District. Don't miss this opportunity to gain a deeper appreciation for your local water system and discover how you can play a role in shaping a sustainable future.For more information and to sign up for a tour, please visit walnutvalleywater.

