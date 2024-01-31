The C4 Screen Your Gut-Save Your Butt 5K Timed Race/Walk, Saturday, March 9, 2024, At Mission Bay Park In San Diego, CA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

California Colorectal Cancer Coalition (C4)

On March 9, 2024, San Diegans will participate in the Screen Your Gut - Save Your Butt 5K Race/Walk in Mission Bay, to raise awareness about colorectal cancer.

- Dr. Stony AndersonSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Screen Your Gut-Save Your Butt 5K timed race/walk, sponsored by the CA Colorectal Cancer Coalition (C4), will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Mission Bay Park in San Diego.The event aims to raise awareness about colorectal cancer, the 2nd deadliest form of cancer, and to promote its prevention and early detection. Screen Your Gut - Save Your Butt is sponsored by C4, a statewide, all volunteer, non-profit organization whose mission is to save lives and reduce suffering from colorectal cancer in all Californians. Funds raised from the event will be used to support C4's grants program. This program is designed to increase screening to prevent the development of colorectal cancer and to detect existing cancers early, for better patient outcomes.In 2023, the American Cancer Society estimates that 16,420 Californians will have been diagnosed with colorectal cancer and 5,530 will have died from their disease (Siegel, et al). What makes this disturbing is that through timely screening, colorectal cancer is mostly preventable, or detectable at an early stage when treatment is most effective. Persons of average risk should get screened starting at age 45. Regular screening is the key to preventing colorectal cancer. If you are younger than 45 and have a family history of colorectal cancer, or you think you may be at high risk, or if you're older than 75, talk to your doctor about screening options. Colorectal cancer is expected to be the number one killer of men and second for women under the age of 45 by the year 2030.From Dr. Stony Anderson (President of C4):“Colorectal cancer kills more Californians than any cancer other than lung cancer. With screening most of these deaths can be prevented. For every 70 people screened for colorectal cancer, we will prevent one person from dying from colorectal cancer, but only if people get tested. The best test is the one that gets done. Ask your doctor when you should get tested.”EVENT DETAILSWhat: Screen Your Gut-Save Your Butt 5k timed race/walkPresented by: CA Colorectal Cancer CoalitionWhen: Saturday, March 9, 2024Where: Mission Bay Park - De Anza Cove, 2750 North Mission Bay Drive, San DiegoTime: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PMCost: In person and virtual 13 years and up: $40. Prince will increase to $45 on February 19. In person12 & Under $30, price will increase to $35 on February 19.Website/Event Registration: href="" rel="external nofollow" pledgeit/ScreenYourGutSaveYourBut

California Colorectal Cancer Coalition

