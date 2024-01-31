The C4 Screen Your Gut-Save Your Butt 5K Timed Race/Walk, Saturday, March 9, 2024, At Mission Bay Park In San Diego, CA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
California Colorectal Cancer Coalition (C4)
On March 9, 2024, San Diegans will participate in the Screen Your Gut - Save Your Butt 5K Race/Walk in
Mission Bay, to raise awareness about colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer kills more Californians than any cancer other than
lung cancer. Most of these deaths can be prevented. For every 70 people screened for CRC
we will prevent one person from dying.”
- Dr. Stony AndersonSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Screen Your Gut-Save Your Butt 5K timed race/walk, sponsored by the CA Colorectal Cancer Coalition (C4), will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Mission Bay Park in San Diego.
The event aims to raise awareness about colorectal cancer, the 2nd deadliest form of cancer, and to promote its prevention and early detection. Screen Your Gut - Save Your Butt is sponsored by C4, a statewide, all volunteer, non-profit organization whose mission is to save lives and reduce suffering from colorectal cancer in all Californians. Funds raised from the event will be used to support C4's grants program. This program is designed to increase screening to prevent the development of colorectal cancer and to detect existing cancers early, for better patient outcomes.
In 2023, the American Cancer Society estimates that 16,420 Californians will have been diagnosed with colorectal cancer and 5,530 will have died from their disease (Siegel, et al). What makes this disturbing is that through timely screening, colorectal cancer is mostly preventable, or detectable at an early stage when treatment is most effective. Persons of average risk should get screened starting at age 45. Regular screening is the key to preventing colorectal cancer. If you are younger than 45 and have a family history of colorectal cancer, or you think you may be at high risk, or if you're older than 75, talk to your doctor about screening options. Colorectal cancer is expected to be the number one killer of men and second for women under the age of 45 by the year 2030.
From Dr. Stony Anderson (President of C4):“Colorectal cancer kills more Californians than any cancer other than lung cancer. With screening most of these deaths can be prevented. For every 70 people screened for colorectal cancer, we will prevent one person from dying from colorectal cancer, but only if people get tested. The best test is the one that gets done. Ask your doctor when you should get tested.”
EVENT DETAILS
What: Screen Your Gut-Save Your Butt 5k timed race/walk
Presented by: CA Colorectal Cancer Coalition
When: Saturday, March 9, 2024
Where: Mission Bay Park - De Anza Cove, 2750 North Mission Bay Drive, San Diego
Time: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Cost: In person and virtual 13 years and up: $40. Prince will increase to $45 on February 19. In person
12 & Under $30, price will increase to $35 on February 19.
Website/Event Registration: href="" rel="external nofollow" pledgeit/ScreenYourGutSaveYourBut
Jon Greif
California Colorectal Cancer Coalition
...
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN31012024003118003196ID1107794102
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.