Neoteric 365 Unveils Groundbreaking Retail Solutions: Scan&Go And Gift Registry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As Neoteric 365, we are thrilled to announce the availability of our solutions, Scan&Go and Gift Registry, integrated with Dynamics 365, on Microsoft AppSource.

- Shikhar Agarwal (VP, Neoteric 365)IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Neoteric 365 , we are thrilled to announce the availability of our two cutting-edge retail solutions, Scan&Go and Gift Registry , on the Microsoft AppSource. This propels us into a new era of innovation and solidifies our reputation for retail thought leadership. In addition to solutions, we also provide advisory and implementation services to drive business outcomes and KPIs from Microsoft's Dynamics 365 and Power Platform.Scan&Go: Neoteric 365's Scan&Go, available on the Microsoft AppSource, is set to elevate the traditional in-store shopping experience. This state-of-the-art solution leverages Dynamics 365 Commerce, Supply Chain Management, and Operations Modules to provide hyper-personalized recommendations and an intuitive self-checkout system. Customers can effortlessly navigate through the aisles, scan items of interest, and enjoy a swift, hassle-free checkout process on their smartphones.Key Features:* Elevated In-Store Experiences: Customers can quickly scan items using their smartphones and finalize purchases at their convenience, eliminating the need to wait in queues.* Hyper-Personalized Recommendations: Customers can enjoy personalized product recommendations based on preferences, purchase history, and real-time data.* Efficient Inventory Tracking: Retailers gain real-time insights into inventory movement, reducing instances of overstocking or understocking.* Dynamics 365 Dashboards: Retailers access an analytics-rich dashboard for actionable insights, covering customer behavior patterns and preferences.Gift Registry:Neoteric 365's Gift Registry, available on the Microsoft AppSource, is an efficient solution designed for both retailers and customers. Integrated with Dynamics 365 Commerce, Supply Chain Management, Operations, and Finance modules, this platform transforms the gifting process, offering a streamlined experience for retailers and unparalleled convenience for customers.Key Features:* Registry Management: Retailers and customers effortlessly curate and manage registries using intuitive controls and personalized templates.* Frictionless Gifting: Friends and family can contribute to shared registries, fostering a collaborative and memorable approach. Guests can view, choose, and purchase items from the registry, promoting inclusivity and hassle-free participation.* Real-time Tracking: Instant updates on purchases and transaction statuses are provided, empowering registry owners and gift buyers with live insights.* Dynamics 365 Dashboards: Retailers access an analytics-rich dashboard for actionable insights, covering inventory forecasting and registry curation.Contact Us:To explore further details about our solutions or arrange a complimentary demo, contact us on website . We look forward to assisting you and showcasing the value our solutions can bring to your business.About Neoteric 365Neoteric 365 is a leading technology solutions provider, specializing in retail. We stand at the forefront of delivering business-centric solutions powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform. As a Microsoft AI Cloud Partner, we bring a wealth of expertise, innovation, and a customer-centric approach to every solution and customer.

Zeeshan Damani

Neoteric 365

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Twitter

YouTube