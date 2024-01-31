Ukrnafta Increases Non-Fuel Sales At Its Filling Stations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, the number of receipts for the purchase of non-fuel products at Ukrnafta's filling stations amounted to 4.6 million, up 53% compared to 2022.

That's according to the company's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"In 2023, the number of non-fuel receipts increased by 53%, reaching almost 4.6 million (less than 3 million in 2022). The turnover in monetary terms increased by 74%," the statement says.

It is noted that last year Ukrnafta's retail network sold 8.95 million units of non-fuel products. The ratio between non-fuel and fuel receipts rose by 70% - from 0.14 to 0.23.

As reported, Ukrnafta sold 87.8 million liters of fuel under fuel cards and coupons in 2023.