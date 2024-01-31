Business Ownership Summit: Empowering Aspiring Entrepreneurs And Business Owners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Beau EcksteinLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Ownership Summit , a premier virtual event scheduled for March 2nd, 2024, will offer aspiring entrepreneurs insights into business ownership, offering a rich agenda packed with knowledge and information vital for both seasoned entrepreneurs and new business owners. Expert speakers, engaging presentations, panel discussions, and speed rounds will cover a diverse array of topics crucial to the entrepreneurial journey.Partial List of SpeakersThe Business Ownership Summit will feature the following speakers:.Michael Reeder, CPA, Managing Partner of Reeder CPA Group, who specializes in strategic planning for small businesses and entrepreneurs..Michael Zuber, Founder of One Rental at a Time, known for his guidance on wealth building through real estate investments..Jordan Berry, Founder of Laundromat Resource, who provides expertise in the laundromat industry..Dan Claps, CEO of Voda Cleaning and Restoration, a leader in commercial cleaning and restoration services..Michael Peterson, Director of Franchise Development at Building Kidz School, with extensive experience in entrepreneurship and franchise development.Event Details.Date: March 2nd, 2024.Time: 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM PST.Location: Virtual, accessible worldwide.Registration: Currently open at businessownershipsummitAgenda OverviewThe day's sessions are structured to provide attendees with a deep dive into various aspects of business ownership:.Morning sessions will focus on motivational insights, franchise investment journeys, and an exploration of top-performing franchise models..Midday sessions are dedicated to financing a business, the process of buying a laundromat, and insights into the home service franchise industry..Afternoon sessions will explore opportunities in franchise resales, low-start-up-cost franchise models, and strategies for making franchising a profitable venture.

