Don Jalapeño Returns In Grand Fashion - No Label Brewing And Blood Bros BBQ Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary Bash

Iconic Don Jalapeño Beer Reemerges as Blood Bros BBQ Marks 10-Year Milestone - A Flavorful Celebration Awaits!

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Don Jalapeño is back, and it's better than ever! No Label Brewing, in collaboration with Blood Bros BBQ, is excited to announce the triumphant return of the crowd-favorite, "Don Jalapeño" beer. This spicy and smoky delight is making its way to HEB stores across the region, is currently available at the No Label taproom, and is set to make its grand comeback at Blood Bros BBQ for their 10-year anniversary bash."I really loved the Don Jalapeño beer way back when, and they had done away with it," recalls Quy Hoang, pitmaster and co-founder of Blood Bros BBQ. When the time came for a collaboration between Blood Bros and No Label, it was a no-brainer for Hoang. "It was Quy himself who was like, 'That's the beer I want. Let's do that.'"The new iteration of Don Jalapeño features jalapeños smoked by Hoang himself, infusing the beer with a unique, smoky flavor that pairs perfectly with BBQ. The can's logos represent the strong partnership between these two Texas favorites."The dynamic between Blood Bros. and No Label is we both understand lifelong friendships and that the thing that matters most in this life are relationships," says Tom Paynter, co-owner, and marketing director of No Label Brewing Co.No Label Brewing Co. is no stranger to accolades either, having previously won at the World Beer Cup, highlighting their commitment to crafting exceptional brews.Thanks to the deep friendship they've built over the years, working together on this beer was just "a natural thing," according to Hoang. "To see it all come together in one product that's going out all over Houston, it's a cool feeling," he adds.Notably, Quy Hoang was recently named a James Beard Award finalist, solidifying Blood Bros BBQ's reputation as a culinary hotspot. Publications like the New York Times, Food & Wine, Bon Appetit, and Texas Monthly have showered accolades upon Blood Bros for their exceptional BBQ.Adding a golden feather to their cap, No Label Brewing Co. and Blood Bros BBQ proudly announce their GOLD MEDAL win at the 2023 US Open Beer Championship for their collaborative beer, Don Jalapeño. This prestigious recognition from the world's second-largest international beer competition highlights their shared passion for flavor, craftsmanship, and innovation.But the celebration doesn't stop there! To commemorate a decade of mouthwatering BBQ and the triumphant return of Don Jalapeño, Blood Bros BBQ is hosting an unforgettable event.**The 10-Year Anniversary Bash:**- **Date:** Sunday, February 18 · 12 - 4pm CST- **Location:** Blood Bros BBQ, Bellaire, Texas- **The Food Lineup:**- Ryan Lachaine: Riel Restaurant- Jason Schimmels & Joshua Broussard: 44 Farms- Steven & Kristen Rossler: Rossler's Blue Cord BBQ- Mike & Betina Miller: M&M BBQ Co.- Tom Cunanan: Soy Pinoy- Alex Au-Yeung: Phat Eatery- Jaime Valencia: Blood Bros. BBQ- Anthony Calleo: Gold Tooth Tony's- **The Swag:**- Grizzly Blocks- Heavy Metal Racket- Boerne Brand- **The Juice:**- Dobel Diamonte Tequila- Patron Blanco Tequila- Angel's Envy- Three Rangers Whiskey- Jinro Flavored Soju- Dirty Monkey Banana Peanut Butter Whiskey- **The Booze:**- No Label Brewing Co.- Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.- **The Tunes:**- DJ Seek- **Ticket Price:** Includes all dishes and 2 Complimentary Drink Tickets- **Children:** Welcome, but will require a ticket- **Giveaways and Raffle Prizes:** All day longDon't miss this incredible event where good friends, good food, and the iconic Don Jalapeño come together to celebrate a decade of Blood Bros BBQ excellence. Join us in raising a glass to great times and even better BBQ.For more information, contact:Tom PaynterNo Label Brewing Co.Email: ...Robin WongBlood Bros. BBQEmail: ...Website: []( )Website: []( )### About No Label Brewing Co.No Label Brewing Co., established in 2010, is a Katy, Texas-based craft brewery dedicated to producing exceptional, handcrafted beers that push the boundaries of flavor. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and community has made them a cherished part of the Texas craft beer scene.### About Blood Bros. BBQBlood Bros. BBQ, founded in 2018 by pitmaster Quy Hoang and lifelong friends Robin and Terry Wong, is a beloved BBQ joint located in Bellaire, Texas. They are renowned for their commitment to creating delicious BBQ dishes using flavors they love and sharing their passion for smoked meats with the community.

