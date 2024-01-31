Cisco Schedules Conference Call For Q2 Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Financial results will be released over PR Newswire via US National and European Financial distribution, after the close of the market on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at .



Wednesday, February 14, 2024

1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET)

To Listen via Telephone:

888-848-6507

212-519-0847 (for International Callers)

To Listen via the Internet:

We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides at .

Replay:

A telephone playback of the Q2 FY2024 conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 4:00 PM (PT) on February 14, 2024, through 12:00 AM (PT) February 21, 2024.

The replay will be accessible by calling 800-876-5258 (International callers: 203-369-3998).

The call runs 24 hours/day, including weekends.



An archived version of the webcast will be available on Cisco's Investor Relations website at .

