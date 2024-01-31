INDIANA FIRST STUDENT TEAMSTERS RATIFY FIRST SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bus Operators Secure Wage Increases, Seniority Rights

GARY,

Ind., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at First Student in Gary represented by Teamsters Local 142 have voted to ratify their first supplemental agreement. These 66 workers provide student transportation for Gary Public Schools.

"Congratulations to the First Student workers in Gary on their first Teamster contract," said Harvey Jackson, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 142. "Local 142 is proud to represent more than 250 bus workers in Indiana and we're looking forward to continuing to help raise the industry standard for all workers across the state. We would like to thank Local 777 in Chicago and our brother Jim Glimco for helping organize this group of workers and expanding the Teamster footprint in Gary."

The drivers are covered under the Teamsters' First Student National Master Agreement, the largest collective bargaining agreement at any private school bus company in the United States. The new three-year supplemental agreement, which covers compensation and work rules specific to their location, includes immediate wage increases, vision coverage, seniority for overtime and charters, and hourly guarantees.

"This agreement is a major step forward for the future of First Student drivers," said Fadra Davis, a bus driver at First Student and a member of the negotiating committee. "To be a part of the very first contract was everything to me, and to hear my fellow co-workers speak highly of the new agreement meant the world to me."

Teamsters Local 142 represents 3,200 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Northwest Indiana. For more information, go to teamsters142.

