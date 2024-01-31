DPC Dash Ltd - Domino's Pizza China Celebrates The Grand Opening Of Its 800Th Store In China

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash Ltd (Domino's Pizza China) ("DPC Dash" or the "Company"), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, is thrilled to announce the opening of its 800th store in China. The momentous occasion took place in the city of Jinan, in Shandong province, on January 31, 2024, marking another significant milestone in the company's remarkable growth.

As part of its ambitious expansion strategy, DPC Dash successfully achieved its goal of opening 180 new stores in 2023. The company's commitment to delivering exceptional sales performance was evident. The latest achievement builds on the strong momentum from December, when 10 of the Company's new store openings ranked among the top-15 for first-30 day sales in Domino's global system. DPC Dash now holds all top-17 spots globally, an outstanding achievement that further solidifies DPC Dash's position as a leader in the pizza industry.

Looking ahead, DPC Dash has set its sights on opening 240 new stores in China in 2024. As of January 31, 2024, the total number of net new stores added this year, stores currently under construction and stores that have signed has exceeded 45 percent of the full-year opening target. DPC Dash's expansion strategy remains strong and on track, demonstrating its commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality pizza across the nation.

Ms. Aileen Wang, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of DPC Dash, expressed her excitement about the recent achievements, stating, "We are delighted to celebrate the opening of our 800th store just before the Chinese New Year, which shows a promising start for our growth in 2024. As we continue our rapid expansion, we remain committed to providing delicious, value-for-money pizzas while leveraging our expertise in delivery and technology."

DPC Dash, recognized by Kincentric as one of the best employers in China, has built and continues to recruit for an engaged, agile and talented team that work tirelessly to deliver exceptional experiences to customers. Supported by all stakeholders, DPC Dash remains committed, striving to lead the thriving Chinese pizza market.

About DPC Dash

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the

China

mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of

China

and the Macau Special Administrative Region of

China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually developed and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model.

DPC Dash directly operates 800 stores across 29 cities in

China

mainland as of

31 January, 2024. The Company is the fastest growing among

China's

top-five pizza brands, as well as the third-largest in terms of 2022 revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan in March 2023.

