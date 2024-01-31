/C O R R E C T I O N -- Deep Bio/

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In the news release issued 19-Sep-2023 by Deep Bio over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that in the initial release, it was inaccurately stated in the headline, first and second paragraphs that Deep Bio obtained marketing authorization from

Swissmedic for DeepDx Prostate. Deep Bio wishes to clarify that DeepDx Prostate has been placed on the Swiss market as a CE-marked in-vitro diagnostic device. The full, corrected release is as follows.

Deep Bio Announces Launch of DeepDx Prostate in Switzerland, Paving the Way for European Expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Bio, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cancer diagnostics, proudly announced the availability of its CE-marked in-vitro diagnostic device, DeepDx Prostate, on the Swiss market.

This strategic market expansion and product launch signify significant milestone in Deep Bio's roadmap for expanding its footprint in

Europe.

Continue Reading

Deep Bio's AI-powered Prostate Cancer Diagnostic Software is Now Available on the Swiss Market, Advancing Healthcare Access Across Europe

Post this

DeepDx Prostate is an AI-powered software for the assessment of prostate cancer on digital whole slide images of hematoxylin and eosin-stained prostate core-needle biopsies. By automating the identification, grading, and quantification of cancerous lesions, this diagnostic software empowers pathologists to make more accurate and efficient prostate cancer diagnoses, reducing subjectivity and turnaround times. DeepDx Prostate is the first in Deep Bio's suite of diagnostic software products that aim to enhance diagnostic accuracy and in turn, optimize clinical management and patient outcomes.



"We are excited to introduce DeepDx Prostate to

Switzerland," said

Sun Woo Kim, the CEO and founder of Deep Bio. "Increasing the reach of DeepDx Prostate to additional countries underscores Deep Bio's unwavering commitment to improving global access to high-quality healthcare and advancing prostate cancer diagnosis through AI-driven innovation."



Deep Bio continues to expand its global reach through partnerships with digital pathology leaders in the US,

Europe, and

India. The company conducts collaborative research with leading US research institutions, including Stanford Medical School and Harvard Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, with its clinical validation studies published in prestigious medical journals, such as

Cancers

and

npj Digital Medicine.

For more information, please visit

Deep Bio's website

or contact

[email protected] .

About Deep Bio

Deep Bio Inc. is an AI healthcare company with expertise in deep learning and cancer pathology. As the country's first to obtain Korea's MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) approval of an AI-based cancer diagnostic support solution, Deep Bio's vision is to radically improve the efficiency and accuracy of pathologic cancer diagnosis and prognosis.



DeepDx® Prostate is a clinically-validated AI for the assessment of prostate cancer. Extensively tested at US CLIA labs (700k

cores between 2019 and 2021), DeepDx® Prostate can alleviate the shortage of pathologists and the resultant increase in workload, while reducing diagnostic subjectivity. To learn more, visit

.

SOURCE Deep Bio