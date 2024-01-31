PIONEER RIDGE TEAMSTERS UNANIMOUSLY RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Foodservice Workers Secure Wage Increases, Teamster Health Care Coverage

LAWRENCE,

Kan., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Pioneer Ridge Retirement Community represented by Teamsters Local 696 have ratified their first collective bargaining agreement. The 20 cooks, servers, housekeepers, and dishwashers work at the independent living facility's restaurant.

"Though these workers organized near a year and a half ago, they remained determined to get the best possible contract," said Matt Hall, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 696 in Topeka. "Local 696 is proud to represent workers like those at Pioneer Ridge whose unwavering commitment and solidarity led to a strong first contract. We look forward to ensuring the contract is enforced and that these workers get the respect they deserve."

The new three-year agreement includes wage increases above local industry standards, Teamster health care, and a grievance procedure.

"We are thrilled to have finally secured our very first Teamster contract," said Jonathan Oliva, a Pioneer Ridge employee and member of the Teamsters organizing committee. "We are a pivotal part of the Pioneer Ridge community, and we could not be more excited to have a contract that rewards our hard work and dedication."

Teamsters Local 696 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Northern Kansas, including UPS workers, public employees, school bus drivers, sanitation workers, and more. For more information, go to teamsters696.

