Two Russian Missile Carriers On Combat Duty Off Occupied Crimea Coast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders brought a submarine missile carrier, which had been on duty in the Black Sea, back to its base, replacing it with two frigates carrying a total of 16 Kalibr cruise missiles.

That's according to Operational Command South , Ukrinform reports.

According to the Ukrainian military, at this time the enemy's naval grouping in the Black Sea consists of 13 units. The missile threat level is assessed as“extremely high”.

Ukraine's defense forces have urged residents to respond as promptly as possible to the air raid alert signal whenever it goes off.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of the morning of January 31, Russia maintained five warships off the Crimea coast, as well as a submarine carrying four Kalibr missiles.