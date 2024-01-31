U.S. Congress To Pass Ukraine Aid, Nuland Convinced

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland is confident that the U.S. Congress will eventually approve continued assistance to Ukraine.
She said this at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent. Read also: Shmyhal
, Nuland discuss anti-corruption and corporate governance reform
"The American people understand and admire the miracle that Ukraine has already achieved in defending itself against this vicious Russian aggression, and they also understand what happens if you cannot continue not only to survive but to thrive,” said Nuland.
She added,“I have great confidence that that understanding will be reflected in the vote that the Congress makes on this request of President Biden.” Read also: Nuland
announces delivery of U.S.-produced bombs to Ukrainian front line
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Nuland arrived in Kyiv for a visit on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing in the U.S. Congress around the issue of approving President Joe Biden's request for supplemental national security funding, which includes over $60 billion in aid to Ukraine. The partisan talks have been dragging over disagreements related to the U.S. southern border security response efforts.
