Moldova Could Become Russia's Next Target - Romania's General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the General Staff of Romania's armed forces, General Vlad Gheorghiță, said on Wednesday that in case Russia wins the war against Ukraine, Moldova could become its next primary target.
Gheorghiță said this in an interview with Europa Libera, Ukrinform reports with reference to NewsMaker .
"The population of Romania, like the entire population of the European Union, is concerned. If Russia prevails in Ukraine, Moldova will become the main target. We will witness tension in the Western Balkans. I believe that not a single second should be wasted. We have to take action and be prepared," Gheorghiță said. Read also:
Kuleba invites new Moldova
n foreign minister to Kyiv
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Moldova President Maia Sandu said Russia would once again try this spring to destabilize the country. According to the president, all this time "Russia has been trying to destabilize order and authorities in Chisinau, trying to exploit the regime in the Transnistrian region."
Photo: stirileprotv
