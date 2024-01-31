Five Major Groups In European Parliament Urge EU Leaders To Back Ukraine Facility

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The leaders of the five leading political groups in the European Parliament called on the EU leaders to decide during the extraordinary European Council on February 1 on the creation of the Ukraine Facility in the EU budget for 2024-2027.

That's according to a joint statement by EPP, S&D, Renew Europe, Greens/EFA, and ECR.

"We, the Presidents of the main political groups in the European Parliament, are united in urging all the EU Heads of State or Government who convene for tomorrow's extraordinary European Council meeting to take the decisions that are required to face the extraordinary challenges put before Ukraine. We urge the European Council and the Member States to live up to their promises, ensure effective and sustainable long-term military support to Ukraine and to step up the efforts to deliver the ammunition and military support that the Ukrainian defence forces so urgently need," the letter reads.

As noted by the leading political groups in the European Parliament, they expect the European Council to approve the provision of economic and financial support within the framework of the Ukraine Facility proposed within the EU multi-year budget, which will help Ukraine maintain essential services to citizens, such as schools, hospitals and social security, and contribute to economic and social recovery and reconstruction.

“Further delays or annual vetoes are not an option. The European Union was born out of the lessons learnt from the devastation caused by World War II. Against the devastation caused by Russia in Ukraine, the EU must again prove today its solidarity and capacity to act,” the joint statement emphasized.

Leaders of political groups recalled the EU's assurance of its full and unwavering solidarity with Ukraine and support of its legitimate right to self-defense, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. The EU continues to provide Ukraine with military support and continues to work on strengthening its defense capabilities for the long term. The EU approved the launch of accession talks with Ukraine. The extraordinary meeting of the EU heads of state and government, which will take place tomorrow, February 1, is a crucial opportunity to translate the political intentions into a practical plane.

"Almost two years after the start of Russia's war of aggression, Ukrainians have experienced destruction, loss of life and homes, as well as human suffering, to an unbearable extent. Nevertheless, Ukrainians continue to show remarkable courage and resilience in fighting for their right to freedom and personal safety and for respect of their fundamental freedoms and democratic and human rights. Therefore, our resolve to contribute to maintaining the Ukrainian people's faith in a better European future for their country must be equally strong and unwavering," the authors of the appeal emphasized.

"Those who doubt our resolve and undermine our unity must be proven wrong," the leading European politicians added.

The document was signed by Manfred Weber, Chair of the EPP Group; Iratxe Garcia Pérez, Chair of the S&D Group, Valérie Hayer, Chair of the Renew Europe Group, Terry Reintke and Philippe Lamberts, Co-Chairs Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance, and Ryszard Antoni Legutko and Nicola Procaccini, Co-Chairs of the ECR Group.

As reported earlier, tomorrow, February 1, the European Council will convene in Brussels, where EU leaders will adopt the multi-year EU budget for 2024-2027, which implies the creation of the Ukraine Facility in the amount of EUR 50 billion for the next four years.

