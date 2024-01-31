Civilian Casualties As Russian Strikes Target Toretsk, Tsukuryne

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion troops hit Toretsk and Tsukuryne in Donetsk region, killing a civilian and leaving two injured.

That's according to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.

According to the investigation, at 15:25 on January 31, the Russian aerospace force conducted an air raid targeting a residential area of Toretsk. As a result of an enemy attack, two women, aged 36 and 64, suffered contusions.

It was tentatively established that the invaders dropped a KAB-500 guided aerial bomb on the town.

At 16:16, Russian troops attacked the village of Tsukuryne, Pokrovsk district, presumably involving an Uragan rocket salvo. Enemy rockets hit a house, killing a local woman, 70.

As a result of enemy strikes, apartment blocks and private houses sustained damage, as did a bus, a dispensary, and power transmission lines.

Law enforcement initiated criminal proceedings into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

