Putin To Face“Surprises” On Battlefield This Year - Nuland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland is inspired by Ukraine's determination for 2024 and is confident that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will get some "nice surprises" on the battlefield.

She stated this at a briefing in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I have to say that I leave Kyiv tonight more encouraged about the unity and the resolve about 2024 and its absolute strategic importance for Ukraine. I also leave more confident that even as Ukraine strengthens its defenses, Mr. Putin is going to get some nice surprises on the battlefield and that Ukraine will make some very strong success this year," Nuland said.

U.S. Congress to pass Ukraine aid, Nuland convinced

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, January 31.

The diplomat said the U.S. continues to provide Ukraine with new weapons systems that are already on their way to the front.