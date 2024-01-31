PM Shmyhal Meets With G7 Ambassadors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal of Ukraine met with the ambassadors of the Group of Seven nations.

The head of government reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

"Productive meeting with G7 ambassadors. We discussed the continuation of uninterrupted financial support to Ukraine, which is vital for preserving the macroeconomic situation," Shmyhal wrote.

The prime minister noted that the government, for its part, is implementing reforms necessary to strengthen economic stability.

He thanked Japan for the successful presidency of the G7, full of important and timely decisions in support of Ukraine, and also congratulated Italy on taking over presidency.

Industrial visa-free regime with EU: benefits and challenges for Ukraine

"We count on continuing fruitful and constructive dialogue with the nations of the Group of Seven," the head of Ukrainian government emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland in Kyiv. The parties discussed the implementation of anti-corruption and corporate governance reforms.