Morocco, US Held Meeting To Discuss Cooperation In Proliferation Prevention


1/31/2024 7:15:10 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Rabat, Feb 1 (IANS) A meeting on preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in Africa began on Wednesday in the southern Moroccan city of Marrakech, the media reported.

The meeting, which runs until February 2, is co-chaired by Morocco and the US and is part of the Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI), a global effort to stop the trafficking of dangerous materials by land, air and sea, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting aims to encourage African countries to support the PSI and to use their national resources to create legal, diplomatic and military tools to combat the proliferation threat, the official news agency MAP said.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, speaking via video link, said his country "has always defended multilateral cooperation as the most appropriate framework for coordinating international efforts to combat the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction".

