Myanmar Appoints New Election Chief, Ministers

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) YANGON, Feb 1 (NNN-MNA) – Myanmar's State Administration Council, yesterday, appointed a new election chief and ministers, following an extension of the state of emergency, the official television channel MRTV reported.

According to the council's orders, U Ko Ko will become the new chairman of the country's Union Election Commission, replacing U Thein Soe, while U Aung Aung takes over the post of Shan state chief minister from U Aung Zaw Aye.

The council also appointed a deputy minister for the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, a new member of the Union Election Commission and a new member of the Union Civil Service Board, in separate orders, the report said.

The council made the appointments and replacements in accordance with Section 419 of the State Constitution, the report said.

Yesterday, Myanmar's National Defence and Security Council extended the state of emergency for six more months.– NNN-MNA