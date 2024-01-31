Sudan's Army Leader: No Political Process Without Ending Insurgence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- Abdulfatah al-Burhan, the Sudanese army leader, said Wednesday that political process will happen after ending rebellion.

Addressing a military rally in Sennar State, al-Burhan said: "We are with peace which preserves the rights and dignity of the Sudanese people".

Since April 15, the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been fighting in Khartoum and other cities.

Clashes between the two sides led to the killing of thousands of civilians and the displacement of more than 8 million, including more than a million who fled to the neighboring countries. (end)

