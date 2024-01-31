28 Ngos: Suspension Of UNRWA Funding Threatens Lives Of Millions Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Jan 31 (KUNA) - The recent decision by a number of the largest western donors to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) threatens the lives of millions of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the Middle East region, warned on Wednesday a group of 28 international NGOs.

"The suspension of funding by donor states will impact life-saving assistance for over two million civilians, over half of whom are children, who rely on UNRWA aid in Gaza," the 28 non-governmental agencies said in a joint statement.

"The population faces starvation, looming famine and an outbreak of disease under Israel's continued indiscriminate bombardment and deliberate deprivation of aid in Gaza."

They expressed deep concern and outrage about the donors' decision which comes amid a "rapidly worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza".

"We are shocked by the reckless decision to cut a lifeline for an entire population by some of the very countries that had called for aid in Gaza to be stepped up and for humanitarians to be protected while doing their job," reads the statement.

"This decision comes as the International Court of Justice ordered immediate and effective action to ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza."

They welcomed UNRWA's swift investigation into the alleged involvement of a small number of UN staff members in the October 7th attacks.

The NGOs noted that 152 UNRWA staff have already been killed and 145 UNRWA facilities damaged by bombardment. UNRWA is the largest humanitarian agency in Gaza and their delivery of humanitarian assistance cannot be replaced by other agencies working in Gaza.

"If the funding suspensions are not reversed we may see a complete collapse of the already restricted humanitarian response in Gaza," they cautioned.

With approximately over one million displaced Palestinians taking shelter in or around 154 UNRWA shelters, the agency and aid organizations have continued to work in near impossible circumstances to provide food, vaccinations, and freshwater.

He pointed out that the countries suspending funds risk further depriving Palestinians in the region of essential food, water, medical assistance and supplies, education and protection.

"We urge donor states to reaffirm support for the vital work that UNRWA and its partners do to help Palestinians survive one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes of our times," the NGOs added.

"Countries must reverse these funding suspensions, uphold their duties towards the Palestinian people and scale up humanitarian assistance for civilians in dire need in Gaza and the region." (end)

