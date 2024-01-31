UN Official Calls For Revoking Decisions To Withhold Funds From UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said "decisions to withhold funds from UNRWA must be revoked", as it plays a key role in meeting basics for about 5.7 million Palestinians.

Addressing the Security Council at the request of Algeria, Griffiths stressed the need of not jeopardizing the UNRWA's services due to some claims regarding behaviors of some staffers during the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

"The beating heart of all this is UNRWA," he said, adding that UNRWA has provided shelter, food and water, and medical assistance.

On situation in Gaza, Griffiths said the number of people killed in the Gaza Strip has reportedly now surpassed 26,000, in addition to more than 65,000 others injured, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health.

Just 14 of the 36 hospitals in Gaza are functional, indicating that the facilities face severe shortage of medical staff and supplies, Griffiths, also UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, said.

He went to say: "This intense fighting around Khan Younis continues to drive thousands of people into Rafah, which is already hosting over half of Gaza's population of 2.2 million people".

"We now estimate that some 75 percent of the total population are displaced. Their living conditions are abominable and worsening by the day," he said.

He renewed call for complying with international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure.

He also called again for an immediate release of captives and ceasefire to put an end to this catastrophe. (end)

