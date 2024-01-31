US Voices Support To Establishment Of Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- The US Department of State on Wednesday affirmed support to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

"We have made quite clear publicly that we support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state," the Spokesperson of the Department of State Matthew Miller told reporters when asked about a report unveiling that Secretary Antony Blinken ordered DoS staff to prepare policy plans for recognizing a Palestinian state after the end of the war in Gaza.

"That's been the policy of the United States for some time. It has been the policy of this administration. You've seen the secretary speak about it publicly."

Miller, however, refused to reveal details about the US plans to achieve this goal.

"I'm not going to comment on the internal work that we do to advance that objective, but I will say that there are any number of ways that you could go about accomplishing that," he said.

"There are any number of sequencing of events that you could carry out to accomplish that objective. And we look at a wide range of options and we discuss those with partners in the region as well as other partners inside the United States government."

Two US officials told the US news website Axios on Wednesday that Secretary Blinken asked the State Department to conduct a review and present policy options on possible US and international recognition of a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza. (end)

asj









MENAFN31012024000071011013ID1107793954