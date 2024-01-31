Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Chairman of the Kuwait Shooting Sport Club (KSSC) Duaij Al-Otaibi lauded national players' achievements made during the Asian Shotgun Championship concluded recently in Kuwait.

WASHINGTON - The US Department of State affirmed support to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

ROME - The recent decision by a number of the largest western donors to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) threatens the lives of millions of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the Middle East region, warned a group of 28 international NGOs.

NEW YORK - UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said "decisions to withhold funds from UNRWA must be revoked", as it plays a key role in meeting basics for about 5.7 million Palestinians.

KHARTOUM - Abdulfatah al-Burhan, the Sudanese army leader, said that political process will happen after ending rebellion. (end)

