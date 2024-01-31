Keep Your Home Safe This Chinese New Year With Arlo

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 January 2024 - This Chinese New Year, spend the festive holidays with peace of mind with the help of Arlo. With an award-winning portfolio of home security solutions from the best-in-class Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera to the newly released Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera , Arlo will be your second pair of eyes to watch over your home while you're out visiting family and friends or enjoying a well-deserved vacation.Kaira Arlo's official distributor in Singapore is also joining the festive spirit with exciting offers across Arlo's products throughout the month of February. Don't miss this chance to up your home security game at a fraction of the price!The Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera is Arlo's most advanced security camera, offering best-in-class features along with an enhanced user experience and added flexibility. It comes with cutting-edgeanandto give you a crystal-clearview of your property day or night. The Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera can be placed anywhere that needs the biggest, best view, be it indoor or outdoor, thanks to its, a, andArlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera: SGD389 (RP: SGD529)Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera 2-camera bundle: SGD769 (RP: SGD1,259)Looking for a capable camera that can provide both outdoor and indoor surveillance? The Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera the latest edition in Arlo's ever-popular Pro series is just what you need! Featuring cutting-edge capabilities such as, a, anand, this versatile security camera will give you absolute peace of mind wherever you are. A successor of the award-winning Arlo Pro 4, the Pro 5S takes it to the next level withsupport with 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz connections, and up toArlo Pro 5S 2K Security Camera: SGD329 (RP: SGD359)Arlo Pro 5S 2K Security Camera 2-camera bundle: SGD569 (RP: SGD669)The Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera is the ideal monitoring solution for any room inside your home, connecting directly to Wi-Fi to deliverwith a. Even at night, you can rest easy knowing the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera captures video with Night Vision that turns on automatically once it's dark. The capable camera also comes withthat sends alerts directly to your phone, andthat allows you to communicate two-way with your baby. Having privacy concerns over having a security camera indoor? You can easily activate the privacy shield on the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera to cover the camera lens whenever you want to stop recording.Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera: SGD119 (RP: SGD219)For more information on Arlo products, please visit .Hashtag: #Arlo

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4G LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for useraimeephan data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.



