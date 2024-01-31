Mullen Opens Dominican Republic – Caribbean Markets For Commercial Evs

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CALIFORNIA, USA – Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MUL ) (“Mullen” or the“Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today a vehicle order with Grupo Cavel (“Cavel”) to purchase Mullen CAMPUS EV cargo vans for sale in the Dominican Republic and Caribbean markets via Cavel's Electric Motors dealerships. Mullen CAMPUS EV cargo vans are currently distributed through Mullen's retail dealership partner, Randy Marion Automotive Group (“Randy Marion” or“RMA”).

Grupo Cavel's first vehicle order includes 20 CAMPUS EV cargo vans, which will be sold via its Electric Motors dealership group. Cavel plans to continue ongoing vehicle orders and will be establishing a sales and service distribution channel for Mullen's lineup of commercial EVs in the Dominican Republic and Caribbean.

In addition to being a key retail automotive group in the Dominican Republic, Grupo Cavel also has substantial relationships in vehicle sales, distribution, warranty and servicing throughout the Caribbean. The Dominican Republic is a leading country among Latin American countries with the most electric vehicles per capita.

“Our commitment to electric vehicles began with the introduction of the first electric motorcycles in the Dominican Republic, which grew into offering five brands through our Electric Motors dealerships. Today we made an important decision by adding Mullen's commercial vehicles to our portfolio,” said Joel Tavarez, CEO of Grupo Cavel, the parent company of Electric Motors.“The Mullen EVs establish a new level of quality among commercial vehicles and we are confident they will excel in the Dominican Republic and the broader region.”

“This is an important relationship for Mullen with a strong partner in Grupo Cavel, opening doors to a new market in the Dominican Republic and Caribbean, where the warm weather also provides a near-perfect operating environment for EVs,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

The Mullen CAMPUS is a highly efficient electric van designed for low-speed, closed-campus use. The fully battery-operated vehicle (“BEV”) will be used for closed-campus transportation, providing cargo capacity and operator comfort. The CAMPUS delivery van has all the same DNA as the Mullen ONE but was purpose-built to be an ideal delivery solution for micro-environments.

