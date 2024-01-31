(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) US / BRAZIL – The following statement was released by the governments of the United States of America and the Federative Republic of Brazil on the occasion of 200 years of diplomatic relations:

“The US Department of State and Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs are pleased to announce the beginning of a year of celebrations marking the 200th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. The celebrations will highlight the strong political, economic, and cultural ties between the United States and Brazil, two of the world's most diverse and thriving democracies, as emphasized during the meetings of Presidents Lula and Biden in Washington on February 10, 2023, and in New York on September 20, 2023.

“Throughout 2024, the United States and Brazil will host a series of joint initiatives, seminars, exchange programs, and cultural events to highlight our mutual commitment to the rich diversity of our peoples, the strength of our respective democracies, the protection of human rights, and the preservation of the environment.

“On May 26, 1824, the two countries established diplomatic relations with the US recognition of Brazil's independence. In the 21st century, our bilateral partnership continues to deliver for both peoples, as evidenced by the dynamism of economic and trade relations, technological exchange, important cooperation on energy and the environment, prioritization of social issues, and renewal of important bilateral dialogue mechanisms throughout 2023. The announcement of the Brazil-US Partnership for Workers' Rights by Presidents Lula and Biden also highlights our robust bilateral relationship.

“On the global level, the United States and Brazil reaffirm their commitment to work together to build a more prosperous and democratic international order, in which peace and inclusive and sustainable development prevail.”

The post US-Brazil 200-years of diplomatic relations appeared first on Caribbean News Global .