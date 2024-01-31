Premier Flooring And Countertop Partner For Home Builders, EVO Design & Construction, Joins GHBA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EVO Design & Construction joins GHBA, enhancing its commitment to industry excellence and community engagement in Houston.

- Danilo Gutierrez, Co-OwnerHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EVO Design & Construction, a renowned name in the home building industry, is thrilled to announce its membership with the Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA).This momentous collaboration signifies a significant milestone in EVO's unwavering commitment to nurturing industry excellence, cultivating enduring partnerships, and actively engaging with the vibrant community of Houston and its neighboring areas.EVO Design & Construction, headquartered in Houston, is the go-to company for innovative flooring and countertop solutions . From exquisite tile and laminate wood flooring to top-tier granite, quartz, and quartzite countertops, EVO has consistently delivered exceptional quality and reliability since its inception following Hurricane Harvey in 2017.“We recognize the importance of staying up to date on industry trends and networking to advocate for our company. We're looking forward to this new opportunity!” - Danilo Gutierrez, Co-OwnerOver the years, it has earned a solid reputation as an indispensable partner for home builders and their discerning clientele throughout Houston and beyond.With a steadfast dedication to quality, integrity, and client satisfaction, EVO has successfully executed a diverse range of projects, cementing its status as a trusted leader in the industry.The company takes pride in its growing roster of loyal customers and eagerly anticipates forging lasting relationships in the years to come.The Greater Houston Builders Association is the foremost trade association representing the interests of the residential construction and remodeling industry in the Greater Houston area.Dedicated to promoting excellence and professionalism, GHBA provides a dynamic platform for networking, education, and advocacy within the home-building sector.Currently boasting over 1,650 members across 11 counties, along with 16 councils and committees that oversee more than 200 annual events, GHBA is synonymous with its commitment to fostering professionalism, education, and innovation within the home building industry.As a newly-inducted member, EVO Design & Construction will gain access to an extensive network of industry experts, resources, and educational opportunities.These assets will further augment the company's capabilities and contribute significantly to its continued success.“As a Christian company with strong family values, we believe that we can contribute significantly and gain immense knowledge from the GHBA organization.” – Jorge Ventura, Co-OwnerFocused on delivering top-tier flooring and countertop solutions to home builders spanning the Houston, Austin, and Port Aransas regions, EVO Design & Construction eagerly anticipates active involvement in GHBA initiatives, events, and programs.Through its affiliation with this esteemed association, EVO aims to remain at the forefront of industry trends, foster collaborations with like-minded professionals, and play an instrumental role in the growth and evolution of the construction and design sector in the Greater Houston area.For more information, please visit evodesignconstruction or contact us at 832-977-5736.

