17.5% CAGR To Be Recorded In Academic E-Learning Market Between 2022 And 2027, 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The academic e-learning market size is estimated to grow by USD 147.89 billion from 2022

to 2027 at a CAGR of 17.5% with a

YOY growth rate of 16.99%

according to Technavio.

To understand more,

request a Free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Academic E-Learning Market 2023-2027

Continue Reading



Companies : 15+, Including 51Talk English International Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Berlitz Corp., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., EF Education First Ltd., inlingua International Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., LearnWorlds CY Ltd., MPS Ltd., NIIT Ltd, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Sanako Oy, TAL Education Group, Teachable, Inc, Udemy Inc, VIPKID HK Ltd., and WhiteHat Education Technology Pvt ltd, among others

Coverage:

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments:

Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), End-user (Higher education and K12), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The market growth is primarily driven by the introduction of new online degree programs.

Educational institutions globally are responding to the growing demand for online education by expanding their offerings with new online degree programs. Examples include the University of the Arts London launching 30 degrees, and the University of Sydney partnering with 2U for online postgraduate degrees. This trend is expected to boost online course enrollments in the future.



The primary trend

is the emergence of HTML5 as the main programming language for content authoring.

The high cost of developing e-learning courses is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Drivers, Trends, and

Challenges have an impact on

market dynamics and can impact businesses.

Find some insights from a free sample report!

Benefits of Academic E-Learning

Academic e-learning offers numerous benefits to both students and educators. It provides access to a wide range of online courses and educational resources through e-learning platforms, fostering distance learning and flexibility in education. Virtual classrooms and learning management systems (LMS) facilitate interactive and collaborative learning experiences, often incorporating elements of gamification and adaptive learning to enhance engagement and personalization. Additionally, e-learning enables access to digital textbooks, educational apps, and virtual labs, expanding the scope of academic content available to learners.

Webinars and video lectures provide supplementary learning materials, while online assessments offer a means of evaluating student progress. Moreover, e-learning supports mobile learning, microlearning, and competency-based education, catering to diverse learning styles and needs. Open educational resources (OER) and academic digital libraries further enrich the

experience, promoting lifelong learning and knowledge sharing. E-learning also enables the delivery of online degree programs, expanding educational opportunities for students worldwide. Finally, learning analytics provide valuable insights into student performance and engagement, supporting data-driven decision-making in education.

What are the key data covered in this Academic E-Learning Market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth

between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the

competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of companies

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The E-learning market size is estimated to grow

by USD 192.79 billion at a CAGR of 15.87% between 2022 and 2027.

The self-paced e-learning market size is estimated to grow

by USD 6,960.68 million at a CAGR of 2.64% between 2022 and 2027

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic

Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Deployment

Segmentation by End-User

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,

Challenges, &

Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging

trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their

positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable

insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential areas and assess their competitive positions within changing

scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio