Brenda Boral Honored As A“2024 Women's Business Enterprise Star” By The Women's Business Enterprise National Council

Brenda Boral - WBENC 2024 Women's Business Enterprise Star

2024 WBENC WBE Stars Group Shot

Brenda Boral of Boral Agency honored as 2024 Women's Business Enterprise Star by WBENC, the nation's top recognition for excellence among women-owned businesses

- Brenda BoralHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brenda Boral, Co-Founder of Boral Agency, has been recognized as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Star by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's largest certifier of women-owned businesses and a leader in women's business development.The WBE Star Award is the nation's top recognition for excellence among women-owned businesses. It honors 14 women from across the country, each representing one of the 14 Regional Partner Organizations. These women are leaders in their local business communities and respective fields.Brenda Boral will receive this honor during the 2024 WBENC National Conference. This event is the largest of its kind for women-owned business entrepreneurs and business leaders, and will take place from March 19-22, 2024, in Denver, Colorado.Known for her exceptional leadership and innovative prowess, Brenda Boral embodies the spirit of "AMPLIFY." She has grown her business, expanded into new markets, and fostered talent within her organization.Pamela Prince-Eason, President and CEO of WBENC, said,“This year, we are celebrating WBEs who embody the spirit of 'AMPLIFY' by growing their businesses, strengthening challenging areas, and expanding into new products, services, or markets. Brenda Boral and Boral Agency are inspirations to the entire WBENC network.”Recognition as a 2024 Women's Business Enterprise Star by WBENC and her Regional Partner Organization, the Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA), is a testament to Brenda's remarkable achievements.Brenda Boral's entrepreneurial journey was influenced by her mother, who successfully ran a tutoring business. Brenda's passion for marketing was ignited at the Private University of Santa Cruz, Bolivia (UPSA), where she earned a scholarship and worked in the Marketing Department.She rose to the position of Assistant Director of Marketing, managing a team of 15.During her tenure, Brenda launched the Global MBA program in Bolivia, in partnership with Thunderbird School of Global Management and Tecnológico de Monterrey.Before relocating to Houston, Brenda was recognized as a top producer for the Global MBA in Bolivia by Thunderbird School of Global Management.In 2011, Brenda and her sister, Patricia Boral, embarked on a business venture, creating Boral Agency.The full service digital marketing agency has since transformed into a thriving force in the global marketing landscape, offering a range of digital marketing services to clients across various industries, including technology, manufacturing, construction, and engineering.Expressing her gratitude, Brenda Boral said,“Being recognized as a 2024 Women's Business Enterprise Star by WBENC and WBEA is an incredible honor. Our WBENC Certification has opened countless opportunities. I encourage all current WBEs and other women-owned small businesses to engage with the WBENC network.”Brenda Boral was selected for this national honor by WBEA, one of the 14 RPOs that certify WBEs and provide educational and business development opportunities.Learn more about the WBE Star Award at and the WBENC National Conference at .Visit Boral Agency's website to learn more about Brenda's business at boralagency .About WBENC:WBENC is the nation's leading advocate for women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, supported by over 540 Corporate Members. WBENC provides professional development, business development, and outreach opportunities for more than 18,000 WBENC-Certified women-owned businesses, Corporate and Government Members, and the national WBENC network. In partnership with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs), WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States.About Boral Agency:Boral Agency is a diverse and innovative full-service digital marketing agency with a global reach. The agency, known for its creativity, collaboration, and focus on tangible results, specializes in digital marketing. Boral Agency offers a full range of digital marketing services, including website design, UX/UI design, content writing, video marketing, online advertising, and corporate marketing training.

Meet Boral Agency