The Mohawk Council Of Kahnawà:Ke Closes The Market


1/31/2024 6:00:52 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market and celebrate the Kahnawà:ke Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The Mohawk Council of
Kahnawà:ke (MCK) is the organization that provides governmental, administrative, and operational services to the community of Kahnawà:ke. The Kahnawà:ke Sovereign Wealth Fund was created to build substantial wealth for future generations.

