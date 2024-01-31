The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke closes the Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market and celebrate the Kahnawà:ke Sovereign Wealth Fund.
The Mohawk Council of
Kahnawà:ke (MCK) is the organization that provides governmental, administrative, and operational services to the community of Kahnawà:ke. The Kahnawà:ke Sovereign Wealth Fund was created to build substantial wealth for future generations.
