Global Horse Feed Market Report 2024-2028: Product Innovations Enhancing Feed Quality Are Heralded As The Trendsetters In The Industry

The comprehensive global horse feed market research report has been recently published, offering key insights into the rapidly evolving equine nutrition industry. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market's current state and forecasts significant growth, with the industry's valuation expected to increase from $8.16 billion in 2023 to $11.35 billion by 2028, at a

CAGR of 6.9%. This data-rich report underscores the role of an expanding equine population and burgeoning e-commerce in fueling this growth.



The latest findings in the horse feed market highlight the sheer magnitude and dynamism of this sector, underscored by emerging practices such as personalized nutrition and smart feeding technologies.

With a special focus on the increasing demand for high-quality, high-nutrition feeds evidenced by recent industry moves, like the launch of Mare Prepare, the report identifies key trends shaping the market.

Regional Spotlight and Market Leaders



Asia-Pacific's Dominance: As the largest region in the horse feed market as of 2023, Asia-Pacific is a critical focus of the report. Leader Profiles: Profiles of major companies operating in the global horse feed market are featured, providing insight into industry dynamics and strategic developments.

The report segments the market, assessing sales across various categories including molasses, beet pulp, wheat, rice bran, and soybean meal. It not only examines the factors driving and restraining the market but also spotlights emerging trends like the adoption of nutraceuticals and biosecurity measures in equine diets.

Drivers and Trends Influencing the Market



Increased Equine Interest: Growing interest in equestrian sports, racing and recreational activities involving horses contribute to market growth.

E-commerce Impact: The rise of online retailing allows for greater consumer access to a diverse range of horse feed options, influencing purchasing decisions increasingly.

Innovative Nutritional Solutions : Product innovations enhancing feed quality are heralded as the trendsetters in the industry.

Intensity in Product Development: The market observes an intensification of focus on advanced, high-nutrition feeds for different horse categories. Strategic Business Moves: The acquisition of Pryde's EasiFeed by Sunrice Group highlights the strategic endeavors shaping the competitive landscape.

The horse feed market report provides decision-makers, industry players, and stakeholders with a panoramic view of the industry's expected trajectory, informed by thorough research, accurate data, and expert analysis. The report's in-depth regional analysis acknowledges the diverse and specific growth patterns, aiding businesses in strategizing effectively for various markets.

Key highlights of the report include:



Extensive market statistics and growth projections

Detailed segmentation and analysis

Profiles of leading market entities Emerging market trends and opportunities

The horse feed market continues to offer opportunities for growth and innovation, heralding an era of advanced and targeted nutritional solutions for the equine community worldwide.

Companies Profiled:



Allen And Page Ltd.

Baileys Horse Feeds

Big V Feeds Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Equifirst Private Limited

Farmvet Agro Private Limited

ForFarmers N.V.

HorseTech Nutrition

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

Rowen Barbary Ltd.

Triple Crown Nutrition Inc.

West Feeds Inc.

A-One Feed Supplements Ltd.

Glanbia PLC.

Hubbard Feeds Inc.

Jupe Feeds Incorporated

Cavalor LLC

WES Enterprises L.P.

Nutrena World Feeds

ADM Animal Nutrition

Blue Seal Feeds

Buckeye Nutrition

Country Acres Feed

Farnam Companies Inc.

Hallway Feeds

Kalmbach Feeds Inc.

Kent Nutrition Group

LMF Feeds Inc.

Manna Pro Products

McCauley Bros Inc.

Tuffy's Pet Foods

Poulin Grain Inc.

Progressive Nutrition

Semican Inc.

Southern States Cooperative Inc.

Standlee Premium Western Forage Tribute Equine Nutrition

