(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sam & Me

Sam & Me film poster

Unobstructed View logo

Unobstructed View has acquired world rights to Deepa Mehta's first feature Sam & Me as part of ongoing efforts to promote and restore Canadian film history.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unobstructed View has acquired world rights to legendary director Deepa Mehta's first feature film Sam & Me as part of its ongoing efforts to promote and restore Canadian film history.The 1991 film received a Golden Camera Special Mention at the Cannes Film Festival that year and opened the door for Mehta who went on to direct the award-winning films Water, Fire and Bollywood Hollywood.Starring the late Ranjit Chowdry in a breakout performance, the story centers on a young man named Nikhil who comes to Canada to seek good fortune to find that he can only get work as company to an elderly Jewish man. An unlikely friendship ensues which gives Nikhil an opportunity to settle into his new home.Unobstructed View has a long history in restoring landmark Canadian cinema from its work with Bruce McDonald's Hard Core Logo to the lost hockey film Face Off, the 30 year-old company specializes in bringing classic films back into circulation in new, painstaking restorations.“It's going to take us a little while to bring Sam & Me up to current standards but there is a whole new audience out there for it especially with its suddenly timely theme of cross-cultural relationships.” says UVI's principal Jonathan Gross.“Audiences around the world will be able to access this film on multiple platforms by the end of the year, including a first ever Blu-ray edition.”Says the film's producer Paul Saltzman,“Unobstructed View's enthusiasm sold me and I look forward to seeing how far this chapter of the story will take us.”The deal was negotiated by Lon Hall of Hall Weber.

