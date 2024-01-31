Author Earnie W. Rowell's Debut Novel The Reluctant Duke Of Kingsford Transformed Into A Hollywood-Ready Screenplay

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Reluctant Duke of Kingsford: A Ghostly Love Story by Earnie W. Rowell

From Page to Screen: A Love Story That Haunts, Delights, and Awaits Its Hollywood Debut!

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The literary world is buzzing with excitement as author Earnie W. Rowell announces the remarkable transformation of his debut novel, "The Reluctant Duke of Kingsford: A Ghostly Love Story," into an enticing screenplay, poised for Hollywood's attention. With Kew Media currently managing the film rights, this thrilling journey promises to captivate audiences with its mesmerizing tale of love, courage, and the supernatural.In an era where literature meets the silver screen, Earnie W. Rowell takes a bold leap into the world of filmmaking. The novel, which has already received an A1 rating from a leading book critic, is a tantalizing blend of mystery and romance. Set against the backdrop of a fictional British aristocracy, the story follows John III, a reluctant heir to the prestigious title of Duke of Kingsford. He grapples with self-doubt as he takes on the daunting task of continuing his family's legacy.With Hollywood in its sights, "The Reluctant Duke of Kingsford" promises to bring forth a tale that not only entertains but also touches hearts. The screenplay beautifully encapsulates the lessons, insights, values, and core messages that author Earnie W. Rowell aims to convey to his audience.Rowell's remarkable journey from a military upbringing to becoming an author is as fascinating as his book. Raised in a close-knit family, he attributes much of his personality traits to his two sisters who acted as surrogate mothers. His debut novel showcases the depth of his storytelling prowess and a vivid imagination that knows no bounds.Kew Media, a renowned name in the entertainment industry, is currently steering the ship when it comes to selling the film rights for this enchanting screenplay. Their expertise and track record suggest that "The Reluctant Duke of Kingsford" is in safe hands as it prepares to make its mark on the big screen.“A mesmerizing blend of romance, mystery, and the supernatural, 'The Reluctant Duke of Kingsford' transcends the page to captivate audiences on the silver screen, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.” D. Campbell – Film CriticPrepare to be enchanted, for the world of John III, the reluctant duke, is about to come alive on the silver screen. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as Hollywood prepares to embrace the ghostly love story that is destined to be a cinematic masterpiece.

