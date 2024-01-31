Falconx And TP ICAP Partner To Enhance Liquidity And Bridge Cryptoasset Ecosystem With Traditional Financial Markets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FalconX , the world's largest institutional digital asset prime broker, announces integration with Fusion Digital Assets, TP ICAP's FCA-registered UK cryptoasset exchange

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconX, the world's largest institutional digital asset prime broker and the first CFTC registered swap dealer, today announces a strategic partnership with Fusion Digital Assets, TP ICAP's FCA registered UK-based wholesale spot cryptoasset exchange.



The integration with Fusion Digital Assets provides FalconX with access to competitive pricing and liquidity from TP ICAP's wholesale clients within a robust and secure framework, combining FalconX's premier institutional crypto native franchise and institutional-grade custodial capabilities provided by Fidelity Digital AssetsSM with the extensive experience and established reputation of TP ICAP, a world-leading markets infrastructure and data solutions provider.

As the cryptoasset class continues to evolve, it is increasingly important for institutional digital asset prime brokers and their clients to interact with liquidity at venues and exchanges operated by major financial market infrastructure providers. This integration serves as a crucial bridge between the native cryptoasset ecosystem and traditional financial markets, enabling seamless transactions and fostering growth in the digital asset industry.

"Collaborating with Fusion Digital Assets is another significant step in our ongoing efforts to bridge traditional financial markets and the growing cryptoasset ecosystem," said Austin Reid, Global Head of Revenue and Business at FalconX . "This will enhance liquidity for our clients and foster an environment that propels growth and innovation in the digital asset industry. It underscores our commitment to providing secure, efficient, and seamless access to the global digital asset market for our clients."

"Bringing a player of FalconX's pedigree onto Fusion Digital Assets is another step forward in the growth of our exchange," said Tom Flanagan, Global Head of Execution and Liquidity Management at TP ICAP Digital Assets . "Our aim is to offer clients a unique liquidity experience in a secure environment. FalconX's integration and support of Fusion Digital Assets advances our aim. We look forward to extending our diversified liquidity to FalconX and their franchise."

FalconX is the largest digital assets prime brokerage for the world's leading institutions and the first CFTC registered cryptocurrency swap dealer. We provide the most comprehensive access to global digital asset liquidity. Our 24/7 dedicated team for account, operational and trading needs enables investors to navigate markets around the clock.

The company is backed by investors including Accel, Adams Street Partners, Altimeter Capital, American Express Ventures, B Capital, GIC,

Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management and Wellington Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Hong Kong, Bengaluru, Singapore and Valletta.

Fusion Digital Assets combines TP ICAP's established expertise in operating venues and organising execution, with Fidelity Digital AssetsSM institutional-grade custodial capabilities, and diversified liquidity from TP ICAPs global client base. The venue currently supports trading in Bitcoin and Ether against USD. Going forward, it will expand the assets it supports in line with client demand. It will also add further custodians to develop a multi-custody model.

Fusion – TP ICAP's proprietary, award-winning electronic platform – provides clients with a non-custodial cryptoasset exchange for order matching and trade execution;



Fidelity Digital AssetsSM, an industry-leading custodian, provides independent safe keeping of clients' inventories and settlement services through a segregated model;



An anonymous aggregation of streaming liquidity from worldleading market makers and uncorrelated liquidity from TP ICAP's global client base; and

Operated by TP ICAP E&C Limited and registered with the FCA as a cryptoasset exchange provider.



TP ICAP is a world-leading markets infrastructure and data solutions provider. The Group connects buyers and sellers in wholesale financial, energy and commodities markets, across all major asset classes. Our broking services, data & analytics, and market intelligence are trusted by clients globally to help provide efficient and liquid markets. The Group operates from 60+ offices across 28 countries, employing 5,200 people, including 2,600 brokers. By revenue, TP ICAP ranks in the top five liquidity venues globally alongside CME, ICE, Deutsche Boerse and

LSEG.

