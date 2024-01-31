New Government Study Links Additional Cancers To Camp Lejeune Tainted Water

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker

Waichman LLP comments on CNN reports

that a highly anticipated, new government study indicates that military and civilian personnel who lived and worked at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina in the mid-1970s and '80s are more likely to be diagnosed with certain cancers compared with those stationed at a similar military base in California during the same period. These findings could lead to an expanded list of conditions for which veterans and civilian personnel who lived or worked at Camp

Lejeune can potentially receive government compensation.



Continue Reading

The study identified several cancers that had not previously been shown to be connected to the contamination at Camp Lejeune. Those included male breast cancer, all myeloid cancers, including a type of blood cancer called polycythemia vera, myelodysplastic and myeloproliferative syndromes (a group of disorders caused by blood cells that are not properly formed or do not work right), and cancers of the esophagus, voice box, thyroid, soft tissue, marginal B-cell lymphoma, and

certain types of lung cancer.



"... we went to Congress and worked hard to get legislation passed."

Post this

Parker Waichman has been fighting for justice for the victims of Camp Lejeune since 2009 after an initial lawsuit filed on behalf of an injured civilian teacher at Camp Lejeune was rejected by court after court on a variety of legal grounds involving time limitations and the Feres doctrine. Parker Waichman turned to creating legislation to change those laws and the firm was thrilled when The Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022 was enacted as part of the broader Honoring our PACT Act of 2022, removing the barriers to earlier lawsuits that had been unsuccessful. The Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022 paved the way for the filing of claims on behalf of our service members, their families, and civilians effected by the toxic water at Camp Lejeune.



Jerrold S. Parker, founding partner of Parker Waichman LLP stated: "We decided in 2009 to fight for these Marines and their families. When the courts declined to help these Camp Lejeune victims, we went to Congress and worked hard to get legislation passed, and we are honored to represent our servicemen and servicewomen."

If you, or someone you know, lived or worked at Camp Lejeune for 30 days between August 1, 1953 and December 31, 1987 and believe they have a related illness, please call 1-800-YOUR LAWYER or visit the firm's website at for a free consultation.

SOURCE Parker Waichman LLP