Indoor Activity Brand Announces Leadership Change

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PROVO, Utah, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone , the preeminent indoor activity company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Blair will leave the company and step down as a member of the Board of Directors. Shawn Hassel will succeed Ms. Blair as the company's new CEO.
About Sky Zone
Sky Zone is the active play destination encouraging everyone to Play Every Day. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates, and franchises over 250 parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its more than 500,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments while experiencing Sky Zone's signature smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit .
SOURCE Sky Zone
MENAFN31012024003732001241ID1107793834
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.