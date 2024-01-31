Simplepin Selected By Carmack Insurance To Power Their Payments And Receivables Process

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SimplePin, the leading receivable and payment platform with operations in Palm Beach, FL, USA, and Montréal, QC, Canada proudly welcomes Carmack Insurance into its distinguished clientele. It is a strategic collaboration that will enhance Carmack Insurance's payment and receivables procedures with highly innovative solutions.
PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePin, an award-winning Insurtech enterprise, is thrilled to extend its suite of benefits to Carmack Insurance. SimplePin seamlessly integrates with broker management systems, offering a holistic automation experience for the entire receivables process. Carmack Insurance selected this highly efficient AR solution to streamline operations, boost cash flow, cut costs, and enhance client interactions through a tailored and feature-rich system.
Carmack, a 100-year-old California-based specialty insurance provider, recognized the need for a more agile solution, as their previous approach was cumbersome for clients and labor-intensive for internal staff.
Carmack team is enthusiastic about collaborating with SimplePin to eliminate the laborious and error-prone tasks associated with handling customer payments and posting back to AMS360. They chose SimplePin after a long vetting process because the SimplePin system enhances their back-office processes and also unlocks new opportunities for customer-centric and revenue-generating tasks.
Metod Topolnik, CEO of SimplePin, expressed his delight at Carmack Insurance joining the growing list of clients leveraging digital solutions to transform their payment and receivables experiences. "In a year poised with challenges for the insurance industry, Carmack exemplifies forward-thinking by recognizing that accounting should not be a source of friction. Our solution is in high demand, as it eliminates operational hurdles, elevates customer experiences, and significantly reduces expenses."
Established in 1925, Carmack Insurance is a distinguished Insurance and Risk Management Advisor. With a legacy managed by the third generation of family ownership, Carmack is among the most experienced firms in California. Specializing in closely held, California-based companies and high-net-worth families, Carmack Insurance is founded on principles of confidentiality, service, and claims advocacy.
SimplePin offers a comprehensive receivables platform tailored for the insurance industry. Seamlessly integrating with any broker management system, the solution provides complete automation for the receivables process. Policyholders benefit from 24/7 online access to statements and payments through a secure portal. Features include automated reminders, flexible payment options, automated GL posting, real-time visibility for stakeholders, and simplified month-end reconciliation. To learn more, visit
