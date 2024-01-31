Corteva Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Results, Provides 2024 Guidance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Full-year net sales and earnings demonstrates solid execution and strength of portfolio 2024 guidance3 reflects continued operating EBITDA 1 and margin growth INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc.

(NYSE:

CTVA ) ("Corteva"

or

the

"Company")

today

reported financial

results

for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023.

4Q 2023

Results

Overview

Net

Sales Loss from

Cont.

Ops

(After Tax) EPS GAAP $3 $(231)M $(0.33) vs.

4Q

2022 (3)

% (463)

% (450)

%

Organic1

Sales Operating

EBITDA1 Operating

EPS1 NON-GAAP $3 $386M $0.15 vs.

4Q

2022 (8)

% +4

% (6)

% FY 2023 Results

Overview

Net

Sales Income from

Cont.

Ops

(After Tax) EPS GAAP $17 $941M $1.30 vs.

FY 2022 (1)

% (23)

% (22)

%

Organic1

Sales Operating

EBITDA1 Operating

EPS1 NON-GAAP $16 $3 $2.69 vs.

FY 2022 (3)

% +5

% +1

%

Full-Year 2023

Highlights



Full-year 2023 net sales declined 1% and organic1 sales decreased 3% versus prior year with gains in North America2 and EMEA2 offset by declines in Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Seed net sales grew 5% and organic1 sales increased 7%. Price was up 13% globally, led by continued execution on the Company's price for value strategy and demand for new technology. Volume declines were driven by lower corn volumes in Latin America, the exit from Russia, and lower corn planted area in EMEA2, partially offset by increased corn acres in North America2.

Crop Protection net sales declined 9% and organic1 sales decreased 12%. Volume declines, largely in Latin America and North America2, were driven by strategic product exits, inventory destocking, and delayed farmer purchases. Price gains reflected pricing for value and strong execution in response to cost inflation led by EMEA2.

GAAP income and earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $941 million and $1.30 per share, down 23% and 22%, respectively, compared to prior year.

Operating EBITDA1 was $3.38 billion, a 5% improvement over prior. Operating EPS1 was $2.69 per share, up 1% compared to prior year.

Cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations was $1.8 billion, up 98% compared to prior year. Free cash flow1,4 was $1.2 billion. The Company provided full-year 2024 guidance3 and expects net sales to be in the range of $17.4 billion to $17.7 billion and Operating EBITDA1 to be in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion. Operating EPS1 is expected to be in the range of $2.70 to $2.90 per share. Cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations is expected to be in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.6 billion. Free cash flow1,4 is expected to be in the range of $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion.

"Corteva's 2023 results reflect the execution of our value creation strategy, including its focus on productivity, differentiated product mix, and cost discipline.

This, alongside stand-out performance from our Seed business, allowed us to deliver growth in earnings, cash and margin despite an ongoing imbalance in the global crop protection industry. Overall agriculture fundamentals remain constructive, with record-setting demand for grain, oilseeds, meat and biofuels continuing into 2024.

"At Corteva, we see 2024 as another year of strong demand for our differentiated products and a continued focus on controlling the controllables, delivering advanced technology to our customers and generating consistent, incremental value for our shareholders. We have adjusted the 2025 financial framework based on 2023 results and the expectation for continued earnings growth and margin expansion in 2024 and 2025," said Chuck Magro, Corteva Chief Executive Officer.

Summary

of

Fourth Quarter

2023

For

the

fourth

quarter ended

December 31,

2023,

net

sales decreased

3%

versus the

same

period last

year.

Organic1

sales

declined 8%.

Volume

declined 9%

versus

the

prior-year period, primarily in Latin America, impacted by ongoing headwinds in the Crop Protection segment and strategic product exits. Lower Seed volumes were

driven

by lower expected planted area and delayed farmer purchases due to unfavorable weather in Brazil.

Price increased 1% versus prior year, reflecting broad-based pricing execution in Seed and the continued execution on the Company's price for value strategy, while managing challenging market dynamics in Crop Protection.

GAAP

income

from

continuing

operations

after

income

taxes was a loss of $231

million

in

fourth

quarter 2023

compared

to a loss of $41 million

in fourth

quarter

2022.

Operating EBITDA1 for

the

fourth quarter

was $386

million, up

4%

compared

to

prior

year.



4Q 4Q % % ($

in

millions,

except

where

noted) 2023 2022 Change Organic 1 Change Net

Sales $3,707 $3,825 (3)

% (8)

% North

America $1,497 $1,472 2

% 1

% EMEA $371 $362 2

% 3

% Latin

America $1,522 $1,681 (9)

% (21)

% Asia

Pacific $317 $310 2

% 5

%



FY FY % % ($

in

millions,

except

where

noted) 2023 2022 Change Organic 1 Change Net

Sales $17,226 $17,455 (1)

% (3)

% North

America $8,590 $8,294 4

% 4

% EMEA $3,367 $3,256 3

% 8

% Latin

America $3,906 $4,445 (12)

% (23)

% Asia

Pacific $1,363 $1,460 (7)

% (2)

%

Seed

Summary

Seed net

sales

were $1.64 billion

in

the

fourth

quarter of

2023,

down

from

$1.65 billion

in

the

fourth quarter

of

2022. The sales decrease was driven by a 10% decline in volume, partially offset by a 7% increase in price and a 3% favorable currency impact.

Lower volumes

were

driven

by lower expected

Safrinha planted area and delayed farmer purchases due to unfavorable weather in Brazil. The increase in price was broad-based, driven by strong demand

for top technology products, and strong operational execution across the portfolio.

Segment operating EBITDA was $145 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an improvement of 104% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Price execution, reduction of net royalty expense, and ongoing cost and productivity actions more than offset higher input costs, lower volumes, and the unfavorable impact of currency.

Segment operating EBITDA margin improved more than 450 basis points versus the prior-year period.



4Q 4Q % % ($

in

millions,

except

where

noted) 2023 2022 Change Organic 1 Change North

America $576 $541 6

% 6

% EMEA $181 $167 8

% 17

% Latin

America $790 $846 (7)

% (12)

% Asia

Pacific $88 $92 (4)

% (3)

% Total

4Q

Seed Net Sales $1,635 $1,646 (1)

% (3)

% 4Q

Seed Operating EBITDA $145 $71 104

% N/A

Seed net sales were $9.5 billion for the full year of 2023, up from approximately $9.0 billion in 2022. The sales increase was driven

by

a 13%

increase

in

price, partially

offset

by a 6% decline

in

volume and a 2% unfavorable currency impact.

The increase in price was broad-based and driven by strong demand for top technology and operational execution globally, with global corn and soybean prices up 14% and 7%, respectively. Pricing actions more than offset currency impacts in EMEA. The decline in volume was

driven

by the 2022

decision

to

exit

Russia, lower

corn

planted area

in

EMEA,

reduced summer corn planted area and lower expected Safrinha corn planted area in

Brazil,

partially offset by increased corn acres in North America. Unfavorable currency impacts were led by the Turkish Lira and the Canadian Dollar.

Segment

operating

EBITDA

was

$2.1

billion, up

28%

from

the

same period last year.

Price execution,

reduction

of net royalty expense, and ongoing cost and productivity actions more than offset higher commodity and input costs, lower volumes, and the unfavorable impact

of

currency. Segment

operating

EBITDA

margin improved

by

approximately

390 basis

points versus

the prior-year period.



FY FY % % ($

in

millions,

except

where

noted) 2023 2022 Change Organic 1 Change North

America $5,768 $5,178 11

% 12

% EMEA $1,622 $1,609 1

% 7

% Latin

America $1,637 $1,758 (7)

% (11)

% Asia

Pacific $445 $434 3

% 10

% Total FY Seed

Net

Sales $9,472 $8,979 5

% 7

% FY Seed

Operating

EBITDA $2,117 $1,656 28

% N/A

Crop

Protection

Summary

Crop Protection

net

sales were approximately

$2.1

billion in

the

fourth

quarter

of

2023

compared to

approximately

$2.2

billion

in the fourth quarter of 2022. The sales decline was driven by an 8% decrease in volume and a 4% decrease in price, partially offset by a 6% favorable impact from portfolio.

The decrease in volume was driven by strategic product exits and channel inventory

destocking, primarily in Latin America. Price declines in North America and Latin America were driven by challenging market dynamics. The portfolio impact was driven by the Biologicals acquisitions, which added approximately $140 million of net sales.

Segment

operating

EBITDA

was

$267

million

in

the fourth

quarter

of

2023,

down

20%

from

the

fourth quarter

of 2022.

Price and volume declines more than offset lower

input

costs, productivity actions, and the favorable impact from the Biologicals acquisitions.

Segment

operating EBITDA margin declined by 235 basis points versus the prior-year period.



4Q 4Q % % ($

in

millions,

except

where

noted) 2023 2022 Change Organic 1 Change North

America $921 $931 (1)

% (2)

% EMEA $190 $195 (3)

% (9)

% Latin

America $732 $835 (12)

% (30)

% Asia

Pacific $229 $218 5

% 8

% Total

4Q

Crop

Protection

Net Sales $2,072 $2,179 (5)

% (12)

% 4Q

Crop Protection

Operating EBITDA $267 $332 (20)

% N/A

Crop Protection

net

sales were

approximately

$7.8

billion in

2023

compared

to

approximately

$8.5

billion

in

2022. The sales decrease was driven by a 14% decrease in volume and a 1% unfavorable impact from currency. These declines were partially offset by a 4% favorable impact from portfolio and a 2% increase in price.

The decrease

in

volume was

driven

by

strategic product exits, channel inventory destocking, and delayed farmer purchases. The

increase

in price was

led

by

EMEA,

and

mostly

reflected

pricing for the value of our differentiated technology, including new products, and currency in EMEA, partially offset by challenging market dynamics in Latin America and North America.

Unfavorable currency impacts were led by the Turkish Lira and Chinese Renminbi. The portfolio impact was driven by the Biologicals acquisitions, which added approximately $420 million of net sales.

Segment operating EBITDA was $1.4 billion in 2023, down 18% from prior year. Pricing execution, productivity actions, and the favorable impact from the Biologicals acquisitions were more than offset by lower volumes,

higher input costs, and the unfavorable impact of currency. Segment operating

EBITDA margin

declined by

215 basis points

versus

the

prior-year

period.



FY FY % % ($

in

millions,

except

where

noted) 2023 2022 Change Organic 1 Change North

America $2,822 $3,116 (9)

% (10)

% EMEA $1,745 $1,647 6

% 8

% Latin

America $2,269 $2,687 (16)

% (30)

% Asia

Pacific $918 $1,026 (11)

% (6)

% FY

Crop Protection Net Sales $7,754 $8,476 (9)

% (12)

% FY

Crop Protection

Operating EBITDA $1,374 $1,684 (18)

% N/A

2024

Guidance

The global outlook for agriculture remains constructive overall in 2024. There was record-setting demand for grain, oilseeds, and biofuels in 2023 and we expect that to continue to grow in 2024. On-farm demand remains steady and overall strong.

The Crop Protection industry is working to rebalance after the significant destocking in 2023, however we expect the industry to modestly improve as the imbalance between product going into the channel and on-farm consumption returns to alignment.

The Company provided guidance3 for the full-year 2024.

Corteva expects net sales in the range of $17.4 billion to $17.7 billion, growth of 2% at the mid-point. Operating EBITDA1 is expected to be in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion, growth of 6% at the mid-point. Operating EPS1 is expected to be in the range of $2.70 to $2.90 per share, up 4% at the mid-point, which reflects higher earnings partially offset by interest expense and a higher base tax rate. Cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations is expected to be in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.6 billion.

Free cash flow1,4 is expected to be in the range of $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion.

The Company plans to repurchase approximately $1.0 billion shares in 2024.

The

Company

is

not

able

to

reconcile its

forward-looking

non-GAAP financial

measures

to

its

most

comparable

U.S.

GAAP

financial measures, as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty items outside of its control, such as Significant Items, without unreasonable effort.

Fourth

Quarter Conference

Call

The Company will host a live webcast of its fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call with investors to discuss its results

and

outlook tomorrow,

February 1,

2024,

at

9:00

a.m.

ET.

The

slide

presentation

that

accompanies

the

conference

call

is

posted on the

Company's

Investor Events and

Presentations

page.

A

replay of the

webcast

will

also

be

available

on

the Investor

Events and



Presentations page.

Regulation G (Non-GAAP Financial Measures)

This earnings release includes information that does not conform to U.S. GAAP and are considered non-GAAP measures. These measures may include organic sales, organic growth (including by segment and region), operating EBITDA, operating EBITDA margin, operating earnings (loss) per share, and base income tax rate. Management uses these measures internally for planning and forecasting, including allocating resources and evaluating incentive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures best reflect the ongoing performance of the Company during the periods presented and provide more relevant and meaningful information to investors as they provide insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and a more useful comparison of year over year results. These non-GAAP measures supplement the Company's U.S. GAAP disclosures and should not be viewed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance. Furthermore, such non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with similar measures provided or used by other companies. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures to U.S. GAAP are provided in the Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures starting on page A-5 of the Financial Statement Schedules.

Corteva is not able to reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, except for Free Cash Flow, to its most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty items outside of the Company's control, such as Significant Items, without unreasonable effort. For Significant items reported in the periods presented, refer to page A-10 of the Financial Statement Schedules. Beginning January 1, 2020, the Company presents accelerated prepaid royalty amortization expense as a significant item. Accelerated prepaid royalty amortization represents the non-cash charge associated with the recognition of upfront payments made to Monsanto in connection with the Company's non-exclusive license in the United States and Canada for Monsanto's Genuity® Roundup Ready 2 Yield® and Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® herbicide tolerance traits. During the ramp-up period of Enlist E3TM, Corteva has begun to significantly reduce the volume of products with the Roundup Ready 2 Yield® and Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® herbicide tolerance traits beginning in 2021, with expected minimal use of the trait platform thereafter. During 2023, the company committed to restructuring activities to optimize the Crop Protection network of manufacturing and external partners, which are expected to be substantially complete in 2024. The company expects to record approximately $180 million to $230 million net pre-tax restructuring charges during 2024 for these activities.

Organic sales is defined as price and volume and excludes currency and portfolio and other impacts, including significant items. Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) (i.e., income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes) before interest, depreciation, amortization, non-operating benefits (costs), foreign exchange gains (losses), and net unrealized gain or loss from mark-to-market activity for certain foreign currency derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, excluding the impact of significant items. Non-operating benefits (costs) consists of non-operating pension and other post- employment benefit (OPEB) credits (costs), tax indemnification adjustments, and environmental remediation and legal costs associated with legacy businesses and sites. Tax indemnification adjustments relate to changes in indemnification balances, as a result of the application of the terms of the Tax Matters Agreement, between Corteva and Dow and/or DuPont that are recorded by the Company as pre-tax income or expense. Operating EBITDA margin is defined as Operating EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Operating earnings (loss) per share is defined as "earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted" excluding the after-tax impact of significant items, the after-tax impact of non-operating benefits (costs), the after-tax impact of amortization expense associated with intangible assets existing as of the Separation from DowDuPont, and the after-tax impact of net unrealized gain or loss from mark-to-market activity for certain foreign currency derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. Although amortization of the Company's intangible assets is excluded from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in amortization of additional intangible assets. Net unrealized gain or loss from mark-to-market activity for certain foreign currency derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting represents the non-cash net gain (loss) from changes in fair value of certain undesignated foreign currency derivative contracts. Upon settlement, which is within the same calendar year of execution of the contract, the realized gain (loss) from the changes in fair value of the non-qualified foreign currency derivative contracts will be reported in the relevant non-GAAP financial measures, allowing quarterly results to reflect the economic effects of the foreign currency derivative contracts without the resulting unrealized mark to fair value volatility. Base income tax rate is defined as the effective tax rate excluding the impacts of foreign exchange gains (losses), non-operating benefits (costs), amortization of intangibles (existing as of the Separation), mark-to- market gains (losses) on certain foreign currency contracts not designated as hedges, and significant items.

The Company also uses Free Cash Flow as a non-GAAP measure to evaluate and discuss its liquidity position and ability to generate cash. Free Cash Flow is defined as cash provided by (used for) operating activities – continuing operations, less capital expenditures. We believe that Free Cash Flow provides investors with meaningful information regarding the Company's ongoing ability to generate cash through core operations, and our ability to service our indebtedness, pay dividends (when declared), make share repurchases, and meet our ongoing cash needs for our operations. The company made the decision, which was retrospectively applied, to adjust the presentation of the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows to separately show the cash provided by (used for) operating activities – discontinued operations, which was previously presented within cash provided by (used for) operating activities. As a result, the definition for Free Cash Flow was revised to utilize cash provided by (used for) operating activities – continuing operations. The change in definition did not have a material impact to prior years' Free Cash Flow. We made this decision to better present the liquidity generated from our ongoing business operations.

Under the revised definition, Free Cash Flow was $307 million for the year ended 2022.

For comparability, the prior year's Free Cash Flow has been updated to reflect this change when determining the year-over-year changes.

® TM Corteva Agriscience and its affiliated companies.

1. Organic

Sales,

Operating

EPS, Operating

EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

are

non-GAAP

measures. See

page A-5 for

further discussion.

2.

North America

is

defined as

U.S.

and

Canada.

EMEA

is

defined as

Europe,

Middle East

and Africa. 3. The Company

does not provide the most comparable GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis. 4. The definition for Free Cash Flow was revised to utilize cash provided by (used for) operating activities-continuing operations.

See page 6 for further discussion.

