PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES COMMERCIAL EYES, EXPANDING ITS FOOTPRINT IN THE APAC REGION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PARIS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProductLife Group (PLG), the specialised global provider of regulatory, scientific, vigilance, quality and digital transformation consulting services for the life sciences industries, announces the acquisition of Commercial Eyes, Australia's leading pharmaceutical and medical device commercialisation company, specialising

in regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, medical information, quality assurance, market access, market research and patient programs.

This partnership unlocks numerous synergistic opportunities for both organisations and their clients. ProductLife Group's global presence and expertise, combined with the regional knowledge and capabilities of Commercial Eyes, will enable ProductLife Group to deliver enhanced services and solutions to its clients. The expanded portfolio of offerings will empower clients to navigate complex frameworks with confidence, ensuring successful market and patient access of new healthcare solutions in full compliance with regulatory requirements and in line with payers expectations.

Andrew Carter, Founder & Managing Director of Commercial Eyes

: "Joining PLG is a major strategic move for Commercial Eyes, our people and our clients. We will leverage the platform we have created over the last 22 years to expand our footprint globally. This will create significant professional development opportunities for our team members and enable us to better support our clients with global coverage of end-to-end life sciences consulting services."

Xavier Duburcq , CEO of PLG , highlighted: " This merger not only enables us to broaden our geographical footprint and expand our offerings to global markets but also empowers us to better serve our clients throughout their market and patient access strategy. The acquisition of Commercial Eyes marks an exciting new chapter in our journey. Together, we possess the collective strength, expertise, and passion to drive positive change and shape the future of the life sciences industry.

Our two companies share similar values: pioneering the way for innovation, client satisfaction, team spirit and a unique sense of purpose for life sciences. This common set of values forms a solid foundation for the seamless integration of the two organisations."

About ProductLife Group:



ProductLife Group's mission is to support patient access to safe and effective healthcare solutions by delivering worldwide consulting and outsourcing services through the entire product life.

Combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries, PLG is the Life Sciences Industries reference strategic partner for the development, market introduction and life cycle management of product portfolios, and the related business and digital transformation.

With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to teams and clients, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

For more information, visit

Contact:

Fabrice Galzin

ProductLife Group Head of Marketing

Phone: + 33 (0) 672 349 606

[email protected]



About Commercial Eyes:

Commercial Eyes is a healthcare and life sciences consulting firm, specialising in pre and post registration services, comprising amongst others Access, Research & Intelligence (ARI), Regulatory, Quality and Compliance (RQC), Patient Safety & Risk Management (PS), Medical Information (MI) and Patient Programs (PP). Commercial Eyes is headquartered in Melbourne (Australia) with a presence in New Zealand, where the company is known as one of the largest providers of commercialisation services to the Pharma and MedTech sector. For over 22 years Commercial Eyes has delivered high quality, customer-focused results in the Australian and New Zealand regulated therapeutics and healthcare industry.

Commercial Eyes has grown to become a leading pharmaceutical and medical device commercialisation business. With a team of over 100 people, the company has assisted more than 800 clients representing the full spectrum of health technology companies.

For more information, visit



Contact:

Andrew Carter

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

