Bellring Brands’ Executive Chairman Rob Vitale Returns From Medical Leave

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) (“BellRing”), a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category, today announced that its Executive Chairman, Robert V. Vitale, has ended his medical leave and resumed his full duties as Executive Chairman, effective today, January 31, 2024.



About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category offering ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, appeal to a broad range of consumers and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience. BellRing's commitment to consumers is to strive to make highly effective products that deliver best-in-class nutritionals and superior taste. For more information, visit

Contact:

Investor Relations

Jennifer Meyer

...

(415) 814-9388