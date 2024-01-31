Tarsus To Participate In Fireside Chat At The Sixth Annual Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced that Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, will participate in an in-person fireside chat at the Sixth Annual Guggenheim Healthcare Talks conference in New York City at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 8, 2024.



A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the events section of the Tarsus website. Replays will be available on the Tarsus website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-03 as an investigational therapy for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease, which is currently being studied in a Phase 2a clinical trial. In addition, Tarsus is developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of Rosacea and TP-05, an oral tablet for the prevention of Lyme disease. TP-04 and TP-05 are both currently being studied in Phase 2a clinical trials to evaluate safety, tolerability, and proof-of activity.

