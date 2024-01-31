               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Constellation Software Inc. Enters Amended And Restated Credit Agreement


1/31/2024 5:16:01 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) announced today that it has completed an amendment and restatement of its existing credit facility agreement. The facility limit has been increased from U.S. $840 million to U.S. $1.08 billion, with a syndicate of existing and new institutions. The agreement has also moved from a secured to an unsecured facility structure, which continues to be available for general corporate purposes including acquisitions and working capital.

About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677


